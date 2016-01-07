Fecha de publicación: Jueves 7 de enero de 2016 -- 09:56

Choferes de La Paz inician paro y bloqueos violentos

Bloqueo en el ingreso de la autopista. (Twitter)

Bloqueo en el ingreso de la autopista. (Twitter)

Los choferes sindicalizados de la ciudad de La Paz iniciaron esta mañana un paro de transportes y bloqueos violentos en diferentes puntos de la urbe en demanda de un incremento de 0,50 centavos en las tarifas.

La Federación Departamental de Choferes de La Paz 1ro de Mayo había informado hasta anoche que hoy realizarían marcha y movilizaciones de protesta sin embargo esta mañana se inició un paro con bloqueo de avenidas que estuvo marcado por la violencia.

El canal de televisión RTP mostró imágenes de la plaza del Estadio, en Miraflores, donde algunos transportistas pateaban y golpeaban radiotaxis con el fin de paralizar por completo el transporte. Minutos más tarde y en el mismo lugar PAT reportaba un choque entre un taxi y un camión, ambos vehículos pretendían esquivar al bloqueo. Este último hecho provocó la molestia de los comerciantes y de transeúntes del lugar y hubo un cruce de palabras con los choferes.

Por otro lado La Razón reportó que en Villa Copacabana “los movilizados golpearon a los transportistas que circulaban cerca de los puntos de bloqueo y, en algunos casos, pintaron sus vehículos como “castigo” por no acatar la medida de presión”.

La red UNO reportó similares acciones en la calle 16 de Obrajes, el conductor de un minibús recibió latigazos por no haber cumplido con la protesta.

La Alcaldía y los choferes no logran ponerse de acuerdo sobre el incremento en las tarifas que piden el transporte sindicalizado, es por eso que el sector decidió iniciar medidas de presión desde este jueves.

LA PAZ/Fides

