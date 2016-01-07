Uyuni recibe el Dakar con los brazos abiertos

Banderas en alto, colorido, gritos, sonrisas y hasta llanto fue la característica de la quinta etapa del Rally Dakar, miles de persona se dieron cita hasta Uyuni (Potosí) para observar a los corredores, quienes con la mano en alto saludaban a las multitudes, la fiesta de la prueba más dura se vivía en nuestro país y quienes llegaron hasta este sector no se cambiaban por nadie.
“Llegue el martes, esperé desde ese día para vivir este momento que no lo olvidaré, es un sentimiento tan aparte que con la bendición de Dios podré contar a mis hijos, es algo que no puedo expresar siento ganas de llorar”, declaró Miriam Arancibia, quien llegó hasta Uyuni desde la ciudad de Oruro.
Como Arancibia había mucha gente que sólo vino a ver la carrera en el que participan pilotos de distintas nacionalidades y por su puesto los bolivianos, cada uno con sus propias características observaba la llegada de los conductores en la quinta etapa que se inició muy temprano con un enlace (de 327 kilómetros cronometrados y 315 de enlace).
La gente comenzó a ubicarse por el sector de la rampa desde las 04 de la mañana, todos querían un lugar privilegiado para estar “adelante” y observar a los pilotos que hagan su ingreso, muchos se quedaron con las ganas de estar adelante, pero no se complicaron y buscaron otra posición.
Para amenizar el días la danzas folclóricas (mini entrada) también fueron presentadas como parte del programa que prepararon las autoridades correspondientes, la venta de objetos no estuvo al margen, dicen que lo que más se vendió fueron las gorras con el logo del Rally Dakar.
Pero también es verdad que mucha gente seguía llegando a Uyuni, explicaron que tomaron rutas alternativas que no se cerraron, aunque también reconocieron que caminaron algunos kilómetros para llegar hasta el sector donde se ubicó la tarima.
“Es una fiesta total, el Rally Dakar se ha constituido, en este momento, como uno de los deportes más importantes”, declaró Tito Montaño, Ministro de Deportes quien también se trasladó hasta la población de Uyuni, donde varias autoridades junto al Presidente de los bolivianos, Evo Morales no quisieron estar al margen de la fiesta deportiva.
UYUNI/APG
