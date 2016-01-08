Crisis en Brasil: la inflación llegó a 10,67%, su mayor nivel desde 2002

La inflación llegó a 10,67% en Brasil en 2015, su nivel más alto desde 2002, muy por encima de la meta del gobierno de 4,5%, informó este viernes el Instituto Brasileño de Geografía y Estadísticas (IBGE).
Esta cifra era esperada por los mercados, que preveían un 10,72% y fue levemente inferior a las últimas previsiones del Banco Central de Brasil, que pronosticó un 10,8% en su informe trimestral a fines de diciembre.
En diciembre, el alza de los precios al consumidor fue de 0,96%, la más alta para ese mes desde 2002. En noviembre, el índice de precios había avanzado 1,01%, el mayor aumento para el mismo mes desde 2002. En 2014, la inflación fue de 6,41%.
Para 2016, el Banco Central prevé una tasa anual de 9,2% en el primer trimestre y una caída progresiva el resto del año, para cerrar en 6,2% en diciembre. En 2017, se estima que la inflación será de 4,8%.
Brasil, primera economía de América Latina, lucha desde hace cinco años contra una desaceleración económica que se convirtió en crisis en 2015.
El gigante sudamericano entró en recesión en el segundo trimestre, lo que redujo su capacidad de ahorro y lo condujo a reducir cinco veces en el año su meta presupuestaria, que pasó de un superávit de 1,2% del PIB a un déficit que podría llegar a 2%, es decir, de unos 31.000 millones de dólares.
El Fondo Monetario Internacional prevé que el país se mantenga en recesión en 2016 (con una caída estimada del PIB de 1%). Si esto se confirma, será la primera vez desde 1930-31 que Brasil está en recesión dos años consecutivos.
El país está igualmente sacudido por un tsunami de revelaciones sobre un megaescándalo de corrupción en torno a la compañía petrolera estatal Petrobras, que desató una profunda crisis política. La presidente Dilma Rousseff enfrenta la amenaza de un proceso de destitución impulsado por la oposición.
El resultado de la inflación estaba dentro de las expectativas de los analistas. Diez economistas encuestados por el periódico O Globo esta semana estimaron que la tasa de 2015 sería de entre 10,5% y 10,8%.
El objetivo del gobierno era que la inflación se ubique en torno al 4,5%, con un margen de tolerancia de dos puntos porcentuales hacia arriba o abajo. Pero en julio, el acumulado del año ya había alcanzado 6,83%.
Desde que se aprobó el régimen de metas de inflación en 1999, el techo ya se había superado en otras tres ocasiones: en 2001, 2002 y 2003.
Las mayores subas de precios en 2015 se dieron en la energía eléctrica, los combustibles y los alimentos.
Tomado de Infobae
