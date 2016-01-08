Fecha de publicación: Viernes 8 de enero de 2016 -- 12:55

Pelea de reos en El Abra deja un muerto y dos heridos

Ingreso al penal de El Abra. (Fides)

Ingreso al penal de El Abra. (Fides)

Un muerto y dos heridos es el resultado de una pelea, con armas blancas, entre reos de la cárcel de El Abra ubicado en el municipio de Cercado del departamento de Cochabamba. El hecho se produjo la mañana de este viernes.

El sub comandante departamental de la Policía, coronel Ramiro Cuba, informó que se suscitó “un hecho de riñas y peleas en el penal” aproximadamente a las 10.00 horas. El fallecido fue identificado como David Alejandro Castro de 22 años.

“(Castro) presenta una herida punzocortante a la altura del tórax, así mismo han sido evacuados dos internos Adolfo Morales Hinojosa y Freddy Troncoso Galarza, ellos presentan heridas punzocortantes en la parte del brazo y la cabeza, están recibiendo atención médica en el hospital Viedma”, explicó la autoridad policial.

Aunque no se conoce al o los autores del hecho, la Policía aisló a uno de los internos “que presumiblemente podría ser el autor del hecho”, informó Cuba.

La pelea entre internos se produjo en el pabellón A del primero piso del centro penitenciario.

Tras el hecho de sangre llegaron al lugar las autoridades de Régimen Penitenciario y personal de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (Felcc) quienes iniciaron la investigación.

COCHABAMBA /Fides

