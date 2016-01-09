Defensor preocupado por dos muertes de soldados en menos de 30 días

El defensor del Pueblo, Rolando Villena, manifestó hoy su preocupación por el deceso de dos soldados en menos de un mes, lo que confirmaría la falta de previsión e interés por evitar la muerte de soldados en cuarteles y la intención de los jefes militares de evadir su responsabilidad en estos homicidios.
Villena se refirió al caso del conscripto Fernando Yujra quien murió hace un par de días, mientras prestaba su servicio militar en Patacamaya y del marino Fernando Villasante fallecido el 18 de Diciembre en Tarija, mientras realizaba ejercicios militares.
“En el caso de Fernando Yujra, hemos escuchado varias versiones sobre la causa de la muerte, algunas de ellas contradictorias que deben ser investigadas y esclarecidas por el Ministerio Público; en todo caso no se puede admitir que las Fuerzas Armadas pretendan una vez más eludir su responsabilidad”, dijo según una nota de prensa.
En criterio del Defensor este nuevo homicidio ocurrido dentro de un cuartel muestra de manera clara que “no existe la voluntad para implementar mecanismos de seguridad, prevención, cuidado, vigilancia y protección que, puedan resguardar la vida y la integridad de los jóvenes que realizan su servicio militar”.
La autoridad dispuso que su Representación en La Paz inicie una investigación inmediata sobre el hecho, en el ámbito de la competencia defensorial y se analice si existe alguna similitud con el caso del subteniente Poma quien fue asesinado por camaradas suyos en presencia de varios oficiales, mientras realizaban un supuesto ejercicio de lucha y resistencia.
El Defensor informó que según los primeros resultados de la investigación que realizó su Representante en Tarija sobre la muerte del conscripto Fernando Villasante Arnao se develó que no sólo hubo falta de cuidado y prevención, sino la imposición de ejercicios en condiciones inhumanas, como obligarles a usar un tipo de vestimenta no adecuada para una zona con elevadas temperaturas, además del peso de sus implementos, el excesivo calor en la región y la falta de descanso suficiente la noche anterior, ocasión en la que los jóvenes fueron gasificados.
A esto se suma que ni siquiera había una ambulancia, ni auxilio cercano -elementos mínimos de seguridad que se deben tomar en cuenta cuando se realizan este tipo de ejercicios militares- y el conscripto Villasante tuvo que ser trasladado en un vehículo público para recibir atención, pese a que su organismo ya había colapsado.
LA PAZ/Fides
I have been surfing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like
yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as
you did, the net will be much more useful than ever
before.
Piece of writing writing is also a fun, if you be
familiar with after that you can write if not it is complicated to write.
I do not even know how I finished up right here, but I assumed
this put up was good. I do not recognize who you might be however certainly you are going to a famous blogger in case you
aren’t already. Cheers!
Greetings from Florida! I’m bored at work so I decided to browse your
site on my iphone during lunch break. I really like the information you present
here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m shocked at how fast your blog loaded on my phone ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, amazing site!
Wonderful blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News.
Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Thanks
Genuinely when someone doesn’t know afterward its up
to other people that they will help, so here it takes place.
I constantly spent my half an hour to read this blog’s posts
all the time along with a cup of coffee.
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post
was good. I do not know who you are but definitely you’re going to a famous blogger if you aren’t already 😉 Cheers!
I think this is one of the so much significant information for
me. And i am satisfied reading your article.
But should observation on few normal issues, The web site taste is wonderful,
the articles is in reality great : D. Good job, cheers
I just could not leave your site before suggesting
that I really enjoyed the standard info an individual supply for your visitors?
Is gonna be again ceaselessly to check up on new
posts
I think the admin of this web page is really working hard in favor of his web site,
since here every data is quality based material.
Hey there! I just want to give you a huge thumbs up for your excellent information you have here on this post.
I will be coming back to your website for more soon.
Good day! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog.
Is it hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast.
I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any tips
or suggestions? Cheers
Howdy! Someone in my Facebook group shared
this site with us so I came to look it over. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
Excellent blog and fantastic design and style.
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but
I find this matter to be actually something which I think I would
never understand. It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me.
I am looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang
of it!
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts as long
as I provide credit and sources back to your weblog? My blog
is in the exact same niche as yours and my visitors
would certainly benefit from some of the information you provide here.
Please let me know if this ok with you. Regards!
What’s up everyone, it’s my first pay a quick visit at this site, and paragraph is truly fruitful for me, keep up posting such articles.
I’ve been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality articles or blog
posts in this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this site.
Studying this information So i am glad to express that I’ve
an incredibly good uncanny feeling I discovered just
what I needed. I most surely will make certain to do not disregard this web site and give it a look on a constant basis.
Hi there, after reading this amazing post i am as well cheerful to
share my experience here with friends.
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article.
I’ll be sure to bookmark it and return to read more of
your useful information. Thanks for the post.
I’ll definitely comeback.
Hello! I know this is kinda off topic but I’d figured I’d ask.
Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest authoring a blog article or
vice-versa? My blog covers a lot of the same topics as yours and I
believe we could greatly benefit from each other. If you might be interested feel free to send me an email.
I look forward to hearing from you! Superb blog by the way!
In fact when someone doesn’t be aware of after that its up to
other visitors that they will help, so here it takes place.
Hi I am so happy I found your blog page, I really found you by
mistake, while I was searching on Aol for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say thank you for a tremendous post and a
all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read it all at the
minute but I have saved it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the excellent jo.