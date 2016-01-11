Cobre rompe la barrera de los US$ 2 tras “lunes negro” de mercados chinos

En un nuevo mínimo en más de seis años cerró este lunes el cobre en la Bolsa de Metales de Londres (LME).

El metal rojo se transó en US$ 1,99694 (-1,87%) la libra contado “grado A”, nivel que se compara con los US$ 2,03504 del viernes y con los US$ 2,04752 del jueves.

Producto de lo anterior, el promedio mensual y anual disminuyó a US$ 2,06347.

Este es el nivel más bajo desde el 18 de mayo de 2009, cuando el commodity se cotizó en US$ 1,99581 en consecuencia de un nuevo “lunes negro” de los mercados chinos al cerrar con una caída de más de 5%.

“El precio del cobre retrocede con fuerza al comenzar esta semana, viéndose presionado por los mayores temores de los inversionistas a nivel mundial, especialmente tras un nuevo desplome de la renta variable china”, comentó Ricardo Bustamante, analista de mercados de ForexChile.

Por su parte, Pablo Moreno Basso, analista de mercados de Capital FX, dijo que esta caída está “apoyado por las magras cifras de inflación presentadas en China durante al año pasado, lo que aumenta la incertidumbre sobre las proyecciones de demanda del principal consumidor del metal rojo, el “efecto petróleo” que han llevado a la cotización del barril a su menor nivel en más de una década y la apreciación que experimenta el dólar americano durante la jornada.

Tomado de Emol