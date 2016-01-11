Fecha de publicación: Lunes 11 de enero de 2016 -- 20:54

Colegio Médico retira impugnación a la convocatoria de residencia médica

Frontis del hospital Obrero. (CNS)

Frontis del hospital Obrero. (CNS)

El Colegio Médico de Bolivia retiró en las últimas horas la impugnación a la convocatoria de la residencia médica 2016 que presentó el martes de la semana pasada, según informó la ministra de salud Adriana Campero.

Los representantes del Colegio Médico presentaron el martes de la semana pasada una carta al Comité Nacional de Integración Docente Asistencial y Comunitaria en Bolivia (Cenidaic) impugnando la convocatoria nacional al proceso 2016 de admisión a la residencia médica, que fue emitida el 27 de diciembre. La misiva aducía la vulneración del derecho de los profesionales de elegir libremente el lugar donde realizarán su especialidad.

Aunque no se conoció las razones, Campero dio a conocer el retiro de dicha impugnación. “Hemos recibido una impugnación del Colegio Médico nacional del doctor Edgar Villegas (presidente del ente colegiado) a la convocatoria de la residencia médica, una impugnación que posteriormente por una reunión que convocamos (el Ministerio de Salud) el Colegio Médico la retiró porque ellos han sido parte activa de la decisión de la convocatoria de la residencia médica 2016”, explicó.

Campero aclaró que los médicos que realicen su residencia deberán devolverán al Estado tres años con trabajo en hospitales del subsector público y de la seguridad social. Esta devolución no será gratuita sino remunerada y no será en servicio rural.

Según la autoridad para este año se tiene previsto 852 cupos para médicos que requieran hacer su residencia y tener una especialidad. El plazo para la inscripción es hasta el 29 de enero, puesto que el examen se desarrollará el 24 de febrero.

LA PAZ/Fides

