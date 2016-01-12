Asmbleista es detenido por caso del Fondo Indígena

El asambleísta departamental y jefe de Bancada del MAS en la ALD de Cochabamba, Henry Vásquez, fue aprehendido en el municipio de Punata y trasladado a la ciudad de La Paz sindicado por presuntos actos de corrupción en el Fondo de Desarrollo Indígena Originario Campesino (Fondioc), informó este martes el coronel Gary Omonte director de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen de La Paz.
Vásquez figura como representante de la Comisión Administrativa en los dos proyectos “fantasma” que estaban a cargo del exejecutivo de la Confederación Sindical Única de Trabajadores Campesinos de Bolivia (CSUTCB), Damián Condori, quien guarda detención preventiva en el penal de San Pedro de La Paz.
Por el primero de estos proyectos, el Fondo Indígena desembolsó 999.300 bolivianos, y por el segundo se pagó 600.000 bolivianos.
El asambleísta, representante de Punata, está acusado del delito de enriquecimiento ilícito de particulares con afectación al Estado.
Es una distracción
El diputado Rafael Quispe indicó que la detención de Henry Vásquez es una distracción del Gobierno para mostrar que sigue con el caso del fondo Indígena.
“Solo atrapan a los ispis o truchas, pero nunca detienen a los tiburones que siguen de lo más tranquilos y seguros que no los detendrán”, indicó el principal promotor de la investigación del Fondo Indígena.
LA PAZ/Fides
obviously like your web-site but you need to test the spelling on quite a few
of your posts. Many of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very troublesome to inform the reality nevertheless I will
certainly come back again.
Hi there colleagues, how is all, and what you would like to say about this post, in my view its
truly awesome for me.
you’re in reality a just right webmaster. The website loading velocity is amazing.
It sort of feels that you are doing any unique trick.
Also, The contents are masterwork. you have performed a fantastic activity in this matter!
I constantly emailed this website post page to all my associates, for the reason that if like
to read it next my contacts will too.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts. I truly appreciate your efforts and I will
be waiting for your next write ups thank you once again.
Good day! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before
but after going through a few of the posts I realized it’s new to me.
Nonetheless, I’m certainly pleased I discovered it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back often!
I’m no longer certain the place you are getting your information, but good topic.
I must spend some time studying much more or figuring out
more. Thanks for great information I was on the lookout
for this info for my mission.
Do you have any video of that? I’d like to find out some additional information.
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
Your website provided us with valuable information to
work on. You’ve done an impressive job and our whole community will be
grateful to you.
Appreciation to my father who told me regarding this blog, this blog
is truly remarkable.
I really love your site.. Excellent colors & theme.
Did you create this website yourself? Please reply back as I’m planning to create my very
own site and want to find out where you got this from or what the theme is
named. Many thanks!
Pretty nice post. I simply stumbled upon your
blog and wanted to mention that I have truly loved surfing around your blog posts.
After all I’ll be subscribing on your feed and I hope you
write again soon!
I’m gone to say to my little brother, that he should also pay a quick visit this webpage on regular basis
to take updated from most up-to-date news update.
Hi there to every one, the contents present at this web page are
truly remarkable for people knowledge, well, keep up the nice work fellows.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was
curious what all is needed to get set up? I’m
assuming having a blog like yours would cost
a pretty penny? I’m not very internet savvy so I’m not 100% positive.
Any suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated. Many thanks
I have been surfing on-line more than 3 hours
as of late, but I never found any fascinating article like
yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. Personally,
if all website owners and bloggers made excellent content material as you did, the web will probably be much more useful than ever before.
At this time I am ready to do my breakfast, once having my breakfast coming yet again to read other news.
If you desire to improve your experience just keep visiting this website and be updated with
the latest gossip posted here.
Appreciate this post. Will try it out.
I’ve been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or weblog posts in this kind of
space . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this site.
Reading this information So i am glad to convey that I have a very
just right uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I
needed. I such a lot indubitably will make sure to do not disregard this website
and provides it a glance on a continuing basis.
It’s actually very complicated in this full of activity life to
listen news on TV, therefore I just use web for that reason, and take the newest
information.
Its like you learn my thoughts! You appear to grasp so much about this,
like you wrote the e-book in it or something.
I think that you can do with a few % to pressure the message home a bit, but instead of that, that is
excellent blog. An excellent read. I will definitely be back.
Hi there, just wanted to say, I enjoyed this article.
It was inspiring. Keep on posting!
An outstanding share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a co-worker who was doing a little
research on this. And he actually ordered me dinner
because I found it for him… lol. So allow me to
reword this…. Thanks for the meal!! But yeah, thanks for spending time to talk about this matter here on your website.
You’ve made some good points there. I checked on the net for
more info about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.
Thanks on your marvelous posting! I definitely enjoyed reading
it, you can be a great author. I will remember to bookmark your blog and will come back from now on. I
want to encourage you continue your great writing, have a nice afternoon!
First of all I would like to say terrific blog! I had a quick question which I’d like
to ask if you do not mind. I was interested to know how you center yourself and clear your thoughts before writing.
I’ve had difficulty clearing my mind in getting my thoughts out there.
I do take pleasure in writing however it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are generally
lost just trying to figure out how to begin. Any suggestions or hints?
Kudos!
Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
The words in your article seem to be running off the screen in Opera.
I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with web browser
compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know.
The layout look great though! Hope you get the issue fixed soon. Thanks
I am really enjoying the theme/design of your website.
Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility
problems? A few of my blog visitors have complained about my site not working correctly
in Explorer but looks great in Opera. Do you have any tips to help
fix this problem?
Do you have a spam issue on this site; I also am a blogger, and I was wondering your situation; many of us have developed some nice methods and we are looking to swap
methods with other folks, please shoot me an e-mail if interested.
What i do not understood is in fact how you’re now not really a lot more smartly-appreciated than you may be now.
You’re so intelligent. You already know therefore considerably in the case of this matter, made me personally believe it from so many varied angles.
Its like women and men don’t seem to be fascinated except
it’s one thing to do with Woman gaga! Your personal stuffs outstanding.
Always maintain it up!
Appreciating the time and effort you put into your blog and
in depth information you offer. It’s nice to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same
out of date rehashed information. Wonderful read!
I’ve saved your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.
This post is priceless. How can I find out more?
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my blog so
i got here to return the want?.I’m attempting to to find issues to enhance my website!I assume its adequate to make use of some of your
ideas!!
Wonderful article! We will be linking to this great content on our website.
Keep up the good writing.
Aw, this was an exceptionally good post. Spending some time and actual effort to generate a great article… but what
can I say… I procrastinate a lot and never seem to get nearly anything done.
For most recent information you have to visit the
web and on the web I found this website as a most excellent website for hottest updates.
I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I am not
sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my difficulty.
You’re wonderful! Thanks!
Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an extremely long comment but after I clicked
submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all
that over again. Anyway, just wanted to say wonderful blog!
My brother recommended I may like this blog. He used to be entirely right.
This post actually made my day. You can not imagine just how so much time I had spent for this information! Thank you!
Hey, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog in Opera, it looks fine but
when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, awesome blog!
This paragraph will assist the internet viewers for
creating new web site or even a weblog from start to end.
After exploring a few of the blog articles on your web page,
I seriously like your technique of writing a blog. I book-marked it
to my bookmark site list and will be checking back in the near future.
Please visit my web site too and let me know your opinion.
I every time used to read piece of writing
in news papers but now as I am a user of net so from
now I am using net for articles or reviews, thanks to web.
Fantastic website you have here but I was wondering if you knew of any message boards that cover the
same topics discussed here? I’d really like to be
a part of community where I can get suggestions from other knowledgeable individuals that share the same interest.
If you have any recommendations, please let me know. Thanks
a lot!
This is a topic that is near to my heart…
Cheers! Where are your contact details though?
Very good info. Lucky me I discovered your site by accident (stumbleupon).
I’ve book marked it for later!
Quality content is the secret to be a focus for the viewers to go
to see the web site, that’s what this web page is providing.
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled
blogger. I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post.
Also, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks!
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I’ve truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.
In any case I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!
What’s up friends, pleasant piece of writing and nice arguments commented
here, I am truly enjoying by these.
fantastic issues altogether, you simply received a new reader.
What may you recommend in regards to your publish that you just made a few days ago?
Any certain?
After I initially left a comment I appear to have
clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now each time a comment
is added I get four emails with the same comment.
Perhaps there is a means you can remove me from that service?
Many thanks!
I’m really impressed together with your writing skills as
smartly as with the format in your weblog. Is that this a paid
topic or did you modify it your self? Either way stay up the nice quality writing, it is
rare to see a great blog like this one nowadays..
It is not my first time to pay a visit this web site, i am browsing
this website dailly and take good data from here everyday.
Hi to all, how is all, I think every one is getting more from this website, and your views are fastidious for
new people.