Fecha de publicación: Martes 12 de enero de 2016 -- 17:06

Asmbleista es detenido por caso del Fondo Indígena

Frontis del edificio del Fondo Indígena. (Archivo)

El asambleísta departamental y jefe de Bancada del MAS en la ALD de Cochabamba, Henry Vásquez, fue aprehendido en el municipio de Punata y trasladado a la ciudad de La Paz sindicado por presuntos actos de corrupción en el Fondo de Desarrollo Indígena Originario Campesino (Fondioc), informó este martes el coronel Gary Omonte director de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen de La Paz.

Vásquez figura como representante de la Comisión Administrativa en los dos proyectos “fantasma” que estaban a cargo del exejecutivo de la Confederación Sindical Única de Trabajadores Campesinos de Bolivia (CSUTCB), Damián Condori, quien guarda detención preventiva en el penal de San Pedro de La Paz.

Por el primero de estos proyectos, el Fondo Indígena desembolsó 999.300 bolivianos, y por el segundo se pagó 600.000 bolivianos.

El asambleísta, representante de Punata, está acusado del delito de enriquecimiento ilícito de particulares con afectación al Estado.

Es una distracción

El diputado Rafael Quispe indicó que la detención de Henry Vásquez es una distracción del Gobierno para mostrar que sigue con el caso del fondo Indígena.

“Solo atrapan a los ispis o truchas, pero nunca detienen a los tiburones que siguen de lo más tranquilos y seguros que no los detendrán”, indicó el principal promotor de la investigación del Fondo Indígena.

LA PAZ/Fides

