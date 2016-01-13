Canciller dice que Chile no tuvo voluntad para dialogar

El canciller boliviano David Choquehuanca realiza una gira por países de Europa, aseguró que una salida de Bolivia al mar debe ser soberana y sin compromisos.
Según un boletín de prensa de la Cancillería, Choquehuanca responsabilizó a Chile de “postergar unilateralmente” las negociaciones y aseguró que no hubo “voluntad” de retomar el diálogo, previo a la demanda impetrada en el la Corte Internacional (CIJ) de Justicia de La Haya.
Explicó que el acceso al Océano Pacífico para Bolivia debe ser una salida soberana y “sin compensación” alguna.
“La CIJ dice que Bolivia nace con mar, ven que hay un problema y por eso se han declarado competentes”, aseguró, con relación al fallo de ese alto Tribunal, que rechazó el recurso de objeción de competencia que presentó Chile.
Según el comunicado de la Cancillería boliviana, Choquehuanca se refirió al tema en una entrevista con la agencia Efe, en Madrid.
La gira del canciller boliviano, de carácter privado, comenzó en España, continuará en ginebra, donde visitará Naciones Unidas y se reunirá con representantes del país andino y luego pasará a Italia, señala el boletín institucional.
LA PAZ/Con datos de la Cancillería
Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all folks you actually know what you’re speaking approximately!
Bookmarked. Please additionally consult with my web site =).
We will have a link change agreement between us
I’m impressed, I have to admit. Rarely do I
encounter a blog that’s both educative and engaging, and let me tell you, you have hit the
nail on the head. The issue is something that too few people are
speaking intelligently about. Now i’m very happy that I stumbled across this during my hunt for something regarding this.
Your style is really unique in comparison to
other folks I have read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I’ll
just book mark this site.
My coder is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on numerous websites for
about a year and am anxious about switching to another
platform. I have heard very good things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress content into it?
Any help would be really appreciated!
This excellent website definitely has all of the info I wanted concerning this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
My brother suggested I would possibly like this
blog. He was once totally right. This put up truly made my day.
You cann’t consider just how much time I had spent for this information!
Thank you!
Remarkable! Its in fact remarkable post, I have got much clear idea about
from this post.
Hello there! Do you know if they make any plugins to
help with SEO? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but
I’m not seeing very good gains. If you know of any
please share. Kudos!
Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this website.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very hard
to get that “perfect balance” between usability and
visual appearance. I must say that you’ve done a very good job with this.
In addition, the blog loads super fast for me on Firefox.
Excellent Blog!
Good way of describing, and nice article to take facts regarding my presentation subject matter, which
i am going to deliver in institution of higher
education.
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts as long as I provide
credit and sources back to your webpage? My website
is in the exact same area of interest as yours and my visitors would definitely benefit from a lot of the information you provide here.
Please let me know if this okay with you. Many thanks!
Good post however I was wondering if you could write a litte
more on this subject? I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little
bit further. Thanks!
Wow that was odd. I just wrote an really long comment but
after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up. Grrrr…
well I’m not writing all that over again. Regardless, just wanted to say great blog!
I like the helpful info you provide on your articles. I will bookmark your blog and take a look
at again here regularly. I am rather sure I will learn a lot of
new stuff right here! Good luck for the next!
Pretty! This has been an incredibly wonderful post. Thank you for supplying
this information.
you are in point of fact a just right webmaster.
The web site loading velocity is incredible.
It sort of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick. In addition, The contents are
masterpiece. you have done a magnificent job in this
subject!
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement
account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you!
By the way, how could we communicate?
Hello fantastic blog! Does running a blog such as this take
a great deal of work? I have no knowledge of programming however I was hoping to start my own blog in the near future.
Anyways, if you have any recommendations or tips for new blog owners please
share. I understand this is off topic however I just needed to ask.
Appreciate it!
I am sure this article has touched all the internet users,
its really really fastidious article on building up new website.
Nice blog here! Also your web site loads up fast!
What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
I wish my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Wonderful work! That is the type of info that are supposed to be shared across the internet.
Disgrace on the seek engines for no longer positioning this submit higher!
Come on over and visit my website . Thanks =)
Hello! I could have sworn I’ve visited this blog before but after looking at
a few of the posts I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely happy I discovered it and I’ll be bookmarking
it and checking back often!