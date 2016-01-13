Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 13 de enero de 2016 -- 20:44

Canciller dice que Chile no tuvo voluntad para dialogar

El canciller David Choquehuanca. (ABI)

El canciller boliviano David Choquehuanca realiza una gira por países de Europa,  aseguró que una salida de Bolivia al mar debe ser soberana y sin compromisos.

Según un boletín de prensa de la Cancillería, Choquehuanca responsabilizó a Chile de “postergar unilateralmente” las negociaciones  y aseguró que no hubo “voluntad” de retomar el diálogo, previo a la demanda impetrada en el la Corte Internacional (CIJ) de Justicia de La Haya.

Explicó que el acceso al Océano Pacífico para Bolivia debe ser una salida soberana y “sin compensación” alguna.

“La CIJ dice que Bolivia nace con mar, ven que hay un problema y por eso se han declarado competentes”, aseguró, con relación al fallo de ese alto Tribunal, que rechazó el recurso de objeción de competencia que presentó Chile.

Según el comunicado de la Cancillería boliviana, Choquehuanca se refirió al tema en una entrevista con la agencia Efe, en Madrid.

La gira del canciller boliviano, de carácter privado, comenzó en España, continuará en ginebra, donde visitará Naciones Unidas y se reunirá con representantes del país andino y luego pasará a Italia, señala el boletín institucional.

LA PAZ/Con datos de la Cancillería

