Quispe afirma que Achacollo utilizó “palos blancos”

El diputado opositor Rafael Quispe indicó este miércoles, que los recursos recaudados por Nemesia Achacollo por coimas en el Fondo Indígena fueron depositados en cuentas de sus familiares y “palos blancos”, por lo que pedirá a la Autoridad de Fiscalización del Sistema Financiero (ASFI) una certificación de la cuenta de los hijos, hermanos y parientes políticos de la exfuncionaria.
“La señora Nemecia Achacollo ha cometido el delito de incumplimiento de deberes en sus cargos de Ministra de Desarrollo Agrícola y presidenta del Fondo Indígena habría recibido coimas, diezmos y beneficios, que deposito en las cuentas de sus parientes como su hija, sus sobrinos, según me llegaron denuncias y por eso estoy pidiendo a la ASFI una certificación de esas cuentas”, indicó Quispe en rueda de prensa.
Para el diputado opositor el pedido a la autoridad financiera es para demostrar la red que manejó Achachollo amparada en su influencia sobre los principales funcionarios del Gobierno incluido el presidente Evo Morales.
Quispe recordó “siempre han utilizado a otras personas para hacer movimientos económicos ella es una mujer muy poderosa y pariente del presidente Morales”.
