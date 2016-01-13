Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 13 de enero de 2016 -- 10:39

Vuelven a subir los precios del petróleo

petróleo foto

Los precios del petróleo aumentaban este miércoles, luego de que el barril de “light sweet crude” (WTI) llegara a cotizar el martes por debajo de los 30 dólares por primera vez desde 2003, aunque los analistas advertían que el mercado sigue bajo presión.

A las 13:45 horario GMT el barril de West Texas Intermediate (WTI) para entrega en febrero cotizaba a 31,48 dólares, lo que representa un aumento del 3,42 por ciento. Mientras que el crudo europeo Brent que se extrae del Mar del Norte para entrega en marzo se ubicaba en USD 31,79, lo que equivale a un alza del 2,71 por ciento.

Durante la sesión del martes, el WTI había llegado a cotizar a 29,93 dólares, su nivel más bajo desde diciembre de 2003.

“El panorama sigue siendo a la baja, tanto para la oferta como para la demanda, y los precios se repliegan”, comentó Daniel Ang, analista de Phillip Futures en Singapur, para quien “la producción estadounidense se mantiene fuerte a pesar de los costos de producción del petróleo de esquisto”.

Los mercados esperan que los datos sobre las reservas de crudo estadounidenses indiquen otra vez este miércoles un nuevo aumento.

Para Bernard Aw, analista de IG Markets en Singapur, las cotizaciones del denominado “oro negro” podrían llegar a pasar de nuevo por debajo de la barrera de los 30 dólares. Y además la tendencia a largo plazo es a la baja, ya que la oferta no muestra signos de disminuir, aseguró.

El eventual desembarco de un millón de barriles diarios de crudo iraní podría aumentar el nivel de oferta de un mercado mundial ya saturado.

Los precios se redujeron más del 30% en 2015 y casi un 20% más desde principios de 2016 a causa de una excesiva oferta mundial combinada a una débil demanda y a las preocupaciones sobre la debilidad de la economía china, primera consumidora mundial de petróleo.

Los inversores esperan además la llegada al mercado del oro negro iraní, tras el levantamiento de las sanciones en el marco de un acuerdo alcanzado durante 2015 sobre el programa nuclear de Teherán.

Esto podría suponer un millón de barriles diarios más en un mercado ya saturado, afectado por la decisión de la Organización de Países Exportadores de Petróleo (OPEP) a finales de 2015 de no reducir su techo de producción.

Tomado de Infobae

