Fecha de publicación: Jueves 14 de enero de 2016 -- 17:36

Dirigentes sorprendidos pos postergación de la Liga

Directiva de la Liga Profesional del Fútbol Boliviano. (APG)

Directiva de la Liga Profesional del Fútbol Boliviano. (APG)

El primer vicepresidente de la Liga del Fútbol Profesional Boliviano, Freddy Téllez lamentó las atribuciones del Comité Ejecutivo de la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol (FBF), cuya dirigencia se reunió el miércoles en Tarija donde oficializó que el inicio del Campeonato Clausura sufrió un retraso de una semana.

“Estamos muy sorprendidos porque ayer (por el miércoles) de manera inconsulta el Comité Ejecutivo de la Fbf posterga una semana la iniciación del torneo, esta atribución no le corresponde, la medida le atañe al Consejo Superior de la Liga (conformada por los 12 clubes) y por unanimidad así dicta la norma”, declaró el directivo.

Téllez lamentó que Marco Ortega, como presidente interino de la Federación haya actuado de esa manera además puntualizó que el mover las fechas del calendario liguero le corresponde al Comité Técnico de la Liga “serán los afiliados los que acatan o no”.

“Tenemos la programación elaborada, los clubes realizaron su planificación de trabajo con los tiempos que les quedan; por ejemplo los planteles que participarán en la Copa Libertadores contamos con toda la programación hecha. Nos parece un abuso, un exceso la determinación de la Federación, creo que es producto de la inexpertica que tiene el titular interino de la Fbf (Marco Ortega)”, se lamentó.

Con referencia a la posición de Futbolistas Agremiados de Bolivia (Fabol) puntualizó que los ligueros deben analizar ese punto, “si les instruyen a sus afiliados a parar, la Liga ya verá que negociaciones tomar, al igual que los clubes”, destacó el directivo.

Añadió que el club The Strongest con mucho tiempo de antelación solicitó un Consejo Superior de la Liga para analizar varios temas, además se sabe que Ortega ya no cuenta con el respaldo de todos los clubes para mantenerse como titular de la Liga, pero también es verdad que fue electo en reunión nacional.

Por otro lado, Téllez también se refirió a las elecciones que se desarrollarán en la Conmebol, Ortega es parte de la plancha del paraguayo Alejandro Domínguez para los comicios (el boliviano está propuesto como tercer vicepresidente), hecho que no gustó a los directivos de algunos clubes, quienes subrayaron que él debe acatar la terminación de una reunión para respaldar a un candidato, “tiene que ser por mandato de los clubes, para apoyar a alguien, son errores que comete, se están confundiendo los roles”.

LA PAZ/APG

18 comments on “Dirigentes sorprendidos pos postergación de la Liga

  1. Great beat ! I wish to apprentice at the same time as you amend your
    website, how can i subscribe for a blog web site? The account aided
    me a applicable deal. I had been tiny bit familiar of this your broadcast
    provided vibrant transparent idea

    Responder

  8. You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but
    I find this matter to be really something which I think I would
    never understand. It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me.

    I’m looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the
    hang of it!

    Responder

  9. I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
    The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish.
    nonetheless, you command get bought an impatience over that you wish be delivering the following.
    unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since
    exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this increase.

    Responder

  10. It’s in reality a nice and helpful piece of info. I am glad that you just
    shared this helpful information with us. Please
    stay us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.

    Responder

  12. You really make it appear really easy together with your presentation but I to find this topic
    to be really one thing which I believe I might never understand.
    It kind of feels too complex and extremely vast for me.
    I am having a look ahead in your next put up, I will attempt to get
    the cling of it!

    Responder

  13. Excellent post. Keep posting such kind of info on your blog.

    Im really impressed by it.
    Hi there, You have performed a fantastic job.

    I’ll certainly digg it and individually suggest to my friends.

    I am confident they’ll be benefited from this site.

    Responder

  16. Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to
    my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter
    updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have
    some experience with something like this. Please let
    me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>