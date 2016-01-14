Dirigentes sorprendidos pos postergación de la Liga

El primer vicepresidente de la Liga del Fútbol Profesional Boliviano, Freddy Téllez lamentó las atribuciones del Comité Ejecutivo de la Federación Boliviana de Fútbol (FBF), cuya dirigencia se reunió el miércoles en Tarija donde oficializó que el inicio del Campeonato Clausura sufrió un retraso de una semana.
“Estamos muy sorprendidos porque ayer (por el miércoles) de manera inconsulta el Comité Ejecutivo de la Fbf posterga una semana la iniciación del torneo, esta atribución no le corresponde, la medida le atañe al Consejo Superior de la Liga (conformada por los 12 clubes) y por unanimidad así dicta la norma”, declaró el directivo.
Téllez lamentó que Marco Ortega, como presidente interino de la Federación haya actuado de esa manera además puntualizó que el mover las fechas del calendario liguero le corresponde al Comité Técnico de la Liga “serán los afiliados los que acatan o no”.
“Tenemos la programación elaborada, los clubes realizaron su planificación de trabajo con los tiempos que les quedan; por ejemplo los planteles que participarán en la Copa Libertadores contamos con toda la programación hecha. Nos parece un abuso, un exceso la determinación de la Federación, creo que es producto de la inexpertica que tiene el titular interino de la Fbf (Marco Ortega)”, se lamentó.
Con referencia a la posición de Futbolistas Agremiados de Bolivia (Fabol) puntualizó que los ligueros deben analizar ese punto, “si les instruyen a sus afiliados a parar, la Liga ya verá que negociaciones tomar, al igual que los clubes”, destacó el directivo.
Añadió que el club The Strongest con mucho tiempo de antelación solicitó un Consejo Superior de la Liga para analizar varios temas, además se sabe que Ortega ya no cuenta con el respaldo de todos los clubes para mantenerse como titular de la Liga, pero también es verdad que fue electo en reunión nacional.
Por otro lado, Téllez también se refirió a las elecciones que se desarrollarán en la Conmebol, Ortega es parte de la plancha del paraguayo Alejandro Domínguez para los comicios (el boliviano está propuesto como tercer vicepresidente), hecho que no gustó a los directivos de algunos clubes, quienes subrayaron que él debe acatar la terminación de una reunión para respaldar a un candidato, “tiene que ser por mandato de los clubes, para apoyar a alguien, son errores que comete, se están confundiendo los roles”.
LA PAZ/APG
