Fecha de publicación: Viernes 15 de enero de 2016 -- 17:20

Matan a un hombre de 68 años en presencia de su esposa

Comandante departamental de la Policía de Cochabamba, coronel Luis Aguilar. (Fides Cochabamba)

Dos delincuentes mataron a un hombre de 68 años de edad en Sacaba, Cochabamba, y lo hicieron en presencia de su esposa quien estaba en silla de ruedas, además se presume que se llevaron 25 mil dólares, según informó este viernes el comandante departamental de la Policía, coronel Luis Aguilar.

“La Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (Felcc) de Sacaba se ha constituido en la calle 25 de julio y granado a objeto de proceder al levantamiento legal de un cadáver identificado como Prudencia Vargas Terceros, de 68 años de edad”, dijo.

Por las primeras indagaciones se conoce que dos personas desconocidas, un varón y una mujer, ingresaron al domicilio de una pareja de la tercera edad con el argumento de que querían alquilar una habitación, sin embargo luego de entrar a la vivienda estos maniataron a Prudencio.

“Estas personas atacaron al propietario, lo maniataron con cinta masquín y también utilizaron trapos. Al examen externo esta persona presenta signos de violencia en la región de la boca y del cuello”, indicó Aguilar.

Según la autoridad policial “la probable causa de la muerte es asfixia mecánica por sofocación” lo que significa que lo estrangularon.

El ataque y la muerte se produjo en presencia de su esposa, Luciana Heredia de Vargas, que también es de la tercera edad y que estaba en silla de ruedas, ella vio todo lo que pasó. Los delincuentes también se habrían llevado dinero.

“Preliminarmente conocemos que estas personas se dirigieron a una de las habitaciones donde había dinero y probablemente se llevaron 25 mil dólares americanos, esta es una información preliminar que está manejando la Policía que está movilizada para dar con el paradero de los antisociales”, sostuvo

LA PAZ/Fides Cochabamba

,
