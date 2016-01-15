Matan a un hombre de 68 años en presencia de su esposa

Dos delincuentes mataron a un hombre de 68 años de edad en Sacaba, Cochabamba, y lo hicieron en presencia de su esposa quien estaba en silla de ruedas, además se presume que se llevaron 25 mil dólares, según informó este viernes el comandante departamental de la Policía, coronel Luis Aguilar.
“La Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (Felcc) de Sacaba se ha constituido en la calle 25 de julio y granado a objeto de proceder al levantamiento legal de un cadáver identificado como Prudencia Vargas Terceros, de 68 años de edad”, dijo.
Por las primeras indagaciones se conoce que dos personas desconocidas, un varón y una mujer, ingresaron al domicilio de una pareja de la tercera edad con el argumento de que querían alquilar una habitación, sin embargo luego de entrar a la vivienda estos maniataron a Prudencio.
“Estas personas atacaron al propietario, lo maniataron con cinta masquín y también utilizaron trapos. Al examen externo esta persona presenta signos de violencia en la región de la boca y del cuello”, indicó Aguilar.
Según la autoridad policial “la probable causa de la muerte es asfixia mecánica por sofocación” lo que significa que lo estrangularon.
El ataque y la muerte se produjo en presencia de su esposa, Luciana Heredia de Vargas, que también es de la tercera edad y que estaba en silla de ruedas, ella vio todo lo que pasó. Los delincuentes también se habrían llevado dinero.
“Preliminarmente conocemos que estas personas se dirigieron a una de las habitaciones donde había dinero y probablemente se llevaron 25 mil dólares americanos, esta es una información preliminar que está manejando la Policía que está movilizada para dar con el paradero de los antisociales”, sostuvo
LA PAZ/Fides Cochabamba
This design is incredible! You definitely know how to
keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well,
almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job. I really loved what you had
to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!
Excellent website. Plenty of useful info here. I’m sending it to several pals ans additionally sharing in delicious.
And certainly, thank you for your effort!
It’s actually very difficult in this active life to listen news on TV,
therefore I simply use the web for that purpose,
and take the latest information.
Keep this going please, great job!
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts.
Any way I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.
Awesome article.
Magnificent beat ! I would like to apprentice whilst you amend your website, how can i
subscribe for a weblog website? The account helped me a appropriate deal.
I were a little bit familiar of this your broadcast offered shiny clear idea
These are actually impressive ideas in about blogging.
You have touched some fastidious points here. Any way
keep up wrinting.
Great article.
This text is priceless. How can I find out
more?
What a material of un-ambiguity and preserveness of
precious experience regarding unexpected feelings.
Hey there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you
if that would be okay. I’m absolutely enjoying
your blog and look forward to new posts.
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and
now each time a comment is added I get three emails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove people from that service?
Many thanks!
Hi, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog site in Chrome, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer,
it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick
heads up! Other then that, terrific blog!
If you wish for to improve your experience simply keep visiting
this web site and be updated with the most up-to-date news update posted here.