Fecha de publicación: Viernes 15 de enero de 2016 -- 16:10

Rusia lanza 22 toneladas de ayuda humanitaria sobre Siria

La ayuda humanitaria fue lanzada desde un avión de transporte pesado. (Foto referencial)

Rusia lanzó hoy por primera vez desde que comenzó su ofensiva aérea sobre Siria una misión de ayuda para la población afectada por el conflicto civil, informó Sergei Rudskoi, miembro del Estado Mayor en Moscú.

Unos 100 días después del comienzo de los bombardeos rusos sobre territorio sirio, un avión de transporte pesado del tipo Ilyushin Il-76 lanzó 22 toneladas de alimentos y medicinas con paracaídas sobre Dair as Saur, ciudad situada en la zona oeste de Siria.

Unas 250.000 personas permanecen atrapadas en la ciudad, sitiada por la milicia terrorista Estado Islámico, según activistas pro Derechos Humanos. Los yihadistas impiden que los suministros lleguen a las ciudades controladas por tropas del régimen del Presidente Bashar al-Assad.

“Muchas organizaciones envían suministros de ayuda a Siria, pero la mayoría cae en manos de los extremistas”, afirmó Rudskoi a la agencia de noticias Tass. “Por ello, Rusia decidió encargar a sus fuerzas armadas una misión de ayuda”, explicó el general. Moscú realiza bombardeos sobre Siria desde finales de septiembre.

El sitio a la ciudad de Dair as Saur comenzó hace aproximadamente un año. Unas 400 mil personas permanecen atrapadas en 40 localidades de Siria, según Naciones Unidas.

Uno de los focos principales de preocupación hasta hace poco fue la ciudad de Madaya, sitiada por las fuerzas de Al-Assad, y en la que se vivieron episodios especialmente graves de hambruna entre la población civil.

Tomado de Emol

