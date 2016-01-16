Fecha de publicación: Sábado 16 de enero de 2016 -- 10:50

El incremento en pensiones para colegios privadas se de 4,3%

Estudiantes en clases.

Estudiantes en clases.

El Ministerio de Educación anunció la noche del viernes que el incremento de las pensiones escolares en las unidades educativas privadas para la presente gestión será del 4,3%, porcentaje que fue presentado por el Ministerio de Economía y Finanzas mediante el análisis técnico que determinó un rango apropiado para el incremento.

Esta disposición rige para la totalidad de las unidades educativas privadas del Subsistema de Educación Regular del Sistema Educativo Plurinacional, en los niveles de inicial, primaria y secundaria, según boletín institucional.

El parámetro para el incremento de las pensiones escolares es el índice de inflación del año previo, que en 2015 fue del 2,95%. En ese sentido, el Ministerio de Economía y Finanzas ha definido para esta gestión un incremento del 4,3%.

De acuerdo con la Resolución Ministerial 001/2016, emitida por el Ministerio de Educación, el incumplimiento a esta disposición es sancionado con el 10% del ingreso anual de la unidad educativa privada, en una primera instancia, y un 20% en caso de reincidencia (Artículo 92, inciso e, RM 001/2016).

LA PAZ/ABI

