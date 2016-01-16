El incremento en pensiones para colegios privadas se de 4,3%

El Ministerio de Educación anunció la noche del viernes que el incremento de las pensiones escolares en las unidades educativas privadas para la presente gestión será del 4,3%, porcentaje que fue presentado por el Ministerio de Economía y Finanzas mediante el análisis técnico que determinó un rango apropiado para el incremento.
Esta disposición rige para la totalidad de las unidades educativas privadas del Subsistema de Educación Regular del Sistema Educativo Plurinacional, en los niveles de inicial, primaria y secundaria, según boletín institucional.
El parámetro para el incremento de las pensiones escolares es el índice de inflación del año previo, que en 2015 fue del 2,95%. En ese sentido, el Ministerio de Economía y Finanzas ha definido para esta gestión un incremento del 4,3%.
De acuerdo con la Resolución Ministerial 001/2016, emitida por el Ministerio de Educación, el incumplimiento a esta disposición es sancionado con el 10% del ingreso anual de la unidad educativa privada, en una primera instancia, y un 20% en caso de reincidencia (Artículo 92, inciso e, RM 001/2016).
LA PAZ/ABI
naturally like your web-site however you have to check the spelling on several of your posts.
A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find it very troublesome to inform the truth
nevertheless I will certainly come again again.
That is a very good tip particularly to those new to the blogosphere.
Short but very accurate information… Many thanks for sharing this one.
A must read article!
Howdy very nice web site!! Man .. Excellent .. Amazing ..
I will bookmark your site and take the feeds additionally?
I am glad to find so many helpful info here in the submit, we’d like work out more techniques in this regard, thanks for sharing.
. . . . .
Very soon this web site will be famous amid all blogging users,
due to it’s pleasant articles or reviews
hello there and thank you for your info – I have certainly picked up anything
new from right here. I did however expertise a
few technical issues using this website, as I experienced to reload the site lots
of times previous to I could get it to load correctly.
I had been wondering if your hosting is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but
slow loading instances times will sometimes affect your placement in google
and can damage your quality score if advertising and marketing
with Adwords. Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my email and
could look out for a lot more of your respective
fascinating content. Ensure that you update this again very soon.
Hello, Neat post. There’s a problem with your site in web explorer, may check this?
IE nonetheless is the marketplace chief and a huge element of
folks will miss your excellent writing because of this problem.
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great.
I don’t know who you are but definitely you’re going to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
Great weblog here! Additionally your site so much up very fast!
What host are you the usage of? Can I get your associate link in your host?
I wish my site loaded up as quickly as yours
lol
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to assert that
I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I
will be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement
you access consistently fast.
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely well
written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of
your useful information. Thanks for the post. I will definitely comeback.
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know a lot about this, like you wrote
the book in it or something. I think that you can do with some pics to drive the message home a little bit, but other than that, this is fantastic blog.
An excellent read. I’ll certainly be back.
Greetings! Very useful advice in this particular article!
It is the little changes that produce the greatest changes.
Thanks for sharing!
Nice blog here! Also your web site loads up very fast! What web host are you using?
Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
I wish my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
What’s up to all, how is all, I think every one is getting more from this web page, and your views
are nice for new people.
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I
find It truly useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something
back and help others like you helped me.