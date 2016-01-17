20.600 familias afectadas por “El Niño”

El viceministro de Defensa Civil, Oscar Cabrera, informó el domingo que los efectos del fenómeno de El Niño, consequías, granizadas, riadas y tormentas eléctricas, afectaron a 78 municipios del país y dejaron unas 20.600 familias damnificadas.
“Los impactos son evidentes en todas las regiones del país con excepción de Pando y Beni que no hemos tenido ningún reporte. Veremos que el apoyo sea inmediato y efectivo”, señaló Cabrera a los medios de comunicación.
Cabrera puntualizónque los efectos del fenómeno climático afectaron principalmente a la región occidental y tuvieron efecto también en por lo menos 1.600 hectáreas de producción agrícola.
Según los datos por presentados por Cabrera, Chuquisaca registra 24 municipios afectados con 6.340 familias damnificadas; Cochabamba con 14 municipios y 3.800 familias; Potosí con 13 municipios y 2.779 familias; Oruro con 14 municipios y 3.500 familias; y La Paz con seis municipios afectados y 1.740 familias afectadas.
La autoridad informó que el gobierno dispuso de 300 toneladas de ayuda humanitaria para 8.300 familias. Aclaró que en gobierno está preparado y tiene la capacidad para atender las necesidades de 100.000 familias.
“Estamos pendientes de la ayuda que primero va brindando el municipio y la gobernación y en esa medida nosotros complementamos”, apuntó.
Indicó que las personas fallecidas suman 14, y que se debe principalmente al impacto por rayos, y en segundo lugar a las riadas. Las muertes se dieron en los departamentos de Chuquisaca, Potosí, Oruro y Tarija.
LA PAZ/Agencias
