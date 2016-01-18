El petróleo se mantiene por debajo de los 30 dólares

Los precios del barril de petróleo permanecieron por debajo de los 30 dólares en este inicio de semana, marcados por el anunció de Irán de que ampliará su oferta en medio millón de barriles diarios.
Irán anunció que tras el levantamiento de la sanciones que pesaban en su contra por su programa nuclear, ampliará su oferta en medio millón de barriles diarios, y anadió que en un “corto periodo” estaría listo para agregar al mercado otro millones de barriles diarios.
El barril de petróleo tipo Brent del Mar del Norte para entregas en marzo se cotizaba en 28.43 dólares al inicio de la sesión de este lunes (08:00 GMT) en el mercado electrónico Intercontinental Petroleum Exchange (ICE).
El Brent perdía 51 centavos de dólar (1.76 por ciento) respecto al cierre previo, de 28.94 dólares por barril.
En tanto, el crudo estadunidense West Texas Intermediate (WTI) para entregas en febrero, también a las 08:00 GMT, caía 39 centavos de dólar (1.33 por ciento) y se cotizaba en 29.03 dólares por barril.
NUEVA YORK/Agencias
