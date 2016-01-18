Fallece el excanciller Armando Loayza Mariaca

El excanciller Armando Loayza Mariaca falleció en la mañana del lunes según confirmó a Radio Fides su hermano Guido Loayza.
El diplomático nació el 8 de diciembre de 1943 en la ciudad de La Paz y se desempeñó como Canciller del 14 de junio de 20015 al 23 de enero de 2006 durante el periodo presidencial de Eduardo Rodríguez Veltze.
Entre los cargos en la diplomacia boliviana que desarrolló Loayza están el ser Cónsul General en Chile en 1994 a 1996 durante el Gobierno de Gonzalo Sánchez de Lozada.
En 1993 fue designado como Director de la Academia Diplomática durante la gestión de Antonio Aranibar.
En 2015 fue designado embajador en el Vaticano cargo que asumió por unas semanas y al que presentó renuncia por una serie de interpretaciones que se dio a una declaraciones a un medio de comunicación de Chile.
Loayza fue licenciado en Relaciones Internacionales y Derecho Internacional.
LA PAZ/Fides
