La bolsa de Tokio cerró en baja de 1,12 por ciento este lunes con los operadores inquietos por la subida del yen frente al dólar y la situación económica china. Además, se suma a la caída del petróleo luego del levantamiento de las sanciones contra Irán.
El índice Nikkei de los 225 valores principales perdió 191,54 puntos, a 16.955,57 puntos, su nivel más bajo desde fines de septiembre de 2015.
Las Empresas de energía fueron algunos de los grandes perdedores en Tokio, con el explorador de petróleo Inpex que cayó 1,45 por ciento y JX Holdings abajo 0,92 por ciento.
El índice Topix, que reúne todas las acciones de primera sección perdió 1,04 por ciento, o 14,52 puntos, a 1,387.93.
Tomado de Infobae
