Fecha de publicación: Lunes 18 de enero de 2016 -- 19:44

Trujillo dice que no repostulará a la COB

El ejecutivo de la COB, Juan Carlos Trujillo. (ABI)

Juan Carlos Trujillo, secretario Ejecutivo de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) anunció el lunes, que no se presentará a reelección. El anuncio lo realizó en la sesión inaugural de XVI congreso de la COB que se realiza en la ciudad potosina de Tupiza.

“Estamos en un congreso donde debemos cambiar a todos los dirigentes sin ninguna exclusión y quiero ser claro he venido a dejar mi cargo y no busco ninguna reelección y no me brindo ni me excuso solo dejo el cargo”, indicó el dirigente.

En el acto de inauguración hubo una silbatina a los actuales dirigentes, pero el acto continuó sin mayores alteraciones.

Trujillo dijo que una parte principal del proceso que vive Bolivia es “el de renovar a todos los dirigentes y generar nuevos líderes para continuar adelante”.

Los puntos importantes a ser tocados en el encuentro de los trabajadores además de la elección del nuevo comité ejecutivo, está también la aprobación de un documento político de un nuevo pliego de exigencias económicas.

Sobre el documento político Trujillo se mostró partidario de apoyar el aprobado en el congreso de la Federación Sindical de Trabajadores Mineros de Bolivia (FSTMB), que determina apoyar el proceso de cambio con una profundización de la lucha anticapitalista y antiimperialista.

Trujillo desde el principio de su gestión en 2012 se alineó con las políticas del Gobierno.

El Congreso estima concluir sus plenarias el 24 de enero con la posesión del nuevo comité ejecutivo y la lectura del documento político.

TUPIZA/Fides

34 comments on “Trujillo dice que no repostulará a la COB

