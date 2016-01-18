Fecha de publicación: Lunes 18 de enero de 2016 -- 16:21

Un adolescente muere aplastado por una flota en la Terminal

Es uno de los andenes de la Terminal de Buses de La Paz. (Internet)

Es uno de los andenes de la Terminal de Buses de La Paz. (Internet)

El administrador de la Terminal de Buses de La Paz, Juan Carlos Amatller, informó este lunes que un adolescentes de entre 12 a 15 años falleció la madrugada de este lunes en la Terminal de Buses, tras ser aplastamiento por un bus de la empresa Bolívar.

El hecho ocurrió a las 06.53 de hoy cuando el menor indicaba a un conductor para que estacione el motorizado en el andén que da hacia la avenida Perú, según una nota de prensa.

“El accidente ha sido ocasionado por un conductor de la flota Bolívar, de nombre Ismael Mamani Paty, ha aplastado contra el muro a su ayudante, Samuel Choque Flores”, explicó la autoridad edil.

Según Amatller, el adolescente habría fallecido instantáneamente. Después de siete minutos del hecho llegó una ambulancia de la Red 165 para atender a la víctima “pero ya era demasiado tarde”.

El conductor del motorizado, después de entregar su licencia de conducir a los efectivos de la Policía, aprovechando un descuido, se dio a la fuga.

LA PAZ/Fides

,
48 comments on “Un adolescente muere aplastado por una flota en la Terminal

  2. It is in reality a great and helpful piece of information. I am glad that you just shared
    this useful info with us. Please stay us informed like this.
    Thank you for sharing.

    Responder

  4. This is the perfect web site for everyone who really wants to find out about this topic.
    You realize so much its almost tough to argue with you (not that I actually would want to…HaHa).
    You definitely put a brand new spin on a topic that has been written about for many years.
    Excellent stuff, just wonderful!

    Responder

  9. I’m not sure where you are getting your information, but great topic.
    I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.

    Thanks for magnificent information I was looking for this information for my mission.

    Responder

  10. An impressive share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a friend who
    had been doing a little homework on this. And he actually ordered me dinner because I discovered
    it for him… lol. So allow me to reword this….

    Thanks for the meal!! But yeah, thanks for spending time to talk about this subject
    here on your internet site.

    Responder

  11. Excellent blog you have here but I was wondering if
    you knew of any discussion boards that cover the same topics discussed here?
    I’d really like to be a part of community where I can get advice
    from other experienced people that share the same interest.

    If you have any suggestions, please let me know.
    Thanks a lot!

    Responder

  12. I was suggested this blog by my cousin. I’m not sure whether
    this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my
    trouble. You’re incredible! Thanks!

    Responder

  14. What i don’t understood is actually how you are not
    really much more well-liked than you might be right now.
    You are so intelligent. You understand therefore considerably
    in the case of this topic, made me in my view believe it from so many numerous angles.

    Its like women and men aren’t involved until it’s one thing to do with Lady
    gaga! Your personal stuffs nice. At all times care for it up!

    Responder

  16. Neat blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?

    A theme like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make
    my blog jump out. Please let me know where you got your design. Thanks a lot

    Responder

  17. Greetings! Quick question that’s entirely off topic. Do you know how to make your
    site mobile friendly? My site looks weird when viewing from my iphone 4.
    I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to resolve this issue.

    If you have any recommendations, please share.

    Thank you!

    Responder

  18. My partner and I stumbled over here coming from a different
    website and thought I should check things out.

    I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look
    forward to looking over your web page for a second time.

    Responder

  19. Howdy are using WordPress for your site platform? I’m new to the blog world but
    I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you need any html coding
    knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be greatly
    appreciated!

    Responder

  20. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as
    though you relied on the video to make your point.

    You obviously know what youre talking about,
    why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your weblog when you could be giving us something informative to read?

    Responder

  22. I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme.
    Did you create this website yourself or did you hire
    someone to do it for you? Plz respond as I’m looking to construct my own blog and would
    like to find out where u got this from. thanks a lot

    Responder

  24. I’ve been surfing online more than 4 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
    It’s pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all site owners
    and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be
    a lot more useful than ever before.

    Responder

  26. I have been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality
    articles or weblog posts in this sort of house . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this web site.
    Studying this information So i’m happy to exhibit that I’ve an incredibly just right uncanny feeling I discovered exactly
    what I needed. I so much unquestionably will make sure to do not omit
    this web site and provides it a look on a relentless basis.

    Responder

  28. Magnificent beat ! I would like to apprentice at the same time as you amend your web
    site, how can i subscribe for a blog web site?
    The account aided me a appropriate deal. I were a little bit acquainted of this your
    broadcast offered shiny transparent idea

    Responder

  31. Hello, I believe your blog may be having web browser compatibility problems.

    When I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine however,
    when opening in IE, it’s got some overlapping issues.
    I merely wanted to provide you with a quick heads up!
    Aside from that, great blog!

    Responder

  32. My spouse and I absolutely love your blog and find nearly all of your post’s
    to be precisely what I’m looking for. Do you offer guest writers to write content
    to suit your needs? I wouldn’t mind composing a post or elaborating on a lot of the
    subjects you write about here. Again, awesome website!

    Responder

  33. Hi there! This post couldn’t be written any better! Going
    through this post reminds me of my previous roommate! He continually
    kept talking about this. I am going to send this information to him.
    Pretty sure he will have a good read. I appreciate you for
    sharing!

    Responder

  38. Thanks for some other magnificent post. The place else may anybody get that kind of information in such a perfect manner
    of writing? I have a presentation subsequent week, and I’m on the search for such info.

    Responder

  39. I am not sure where you’re getting your info, but great topic.
    I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more.
    Thanks for fantastic info I was looking for this information for
    my mission.

    Responder

  40. Hello there, I discovered your web site by the use
    of Google while searching for a comparable topic, your web site came up, it seems to be great.
    I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
    Hi there, just become alert to your weblog via Google, and found that it’s
    truly informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful
    if you happen to continue this in future. A lot of folks
    shall be benefited out of your writing. Cheers!

    Responder

  41. Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this website.
    It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very hard to get that “perfect balance” between usability and appearance.
    I must say that you’ve done a awesome job with this.
    Additionally, the blog loads extremely fast for me on Internet explorer.
    Outstanding Blog!

    Responder

  45. Fantastic beat ! I wish to apprentice whilst you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a weblog web site?

    The account aided me a appropriate deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast
    offered brilliant clear concept

    Responder

  48. Hi my family member! I want to say that this post is awesome, nice written and come with approximately all important infos.
    I would like to look extra posts like this .

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>