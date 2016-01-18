Un adolescente muere aplastado por una flota en la Terminal

El administrador de la Terminal de Buses de La Paz, Juan Carlos Amatller, informó este lunes que un adolescentes de entre 12 a 15 años falleció la madrugada de este lunes en la Terminal de Buses, tras ser aplastamiento por un bus de la empresa Bolívar.
El hecho ocurrió a las 06.53 de hoy cuando el menor indicaba a un conductor para que estacione el motorizado en el andén que da hacia la avenida Perú, según una nota de prensa.
“El accidente ha sido ocasionado por un conductor de la flota Bolívar, de nombre Ismael Mamani Paty, ha aplastado contra el muro a su ayudante, Samuel Choque Flores”, explicó la autoridad edil.
Según Amatller, el adolescente habría fallecido instantáneamente. Después de siete minutos del hecho llegó una ambulancia de la Red 165 para atender a la víctima “pero ya era demasiado tarde”.
El conductor del motorizado, después de entregar su licencia de conducir a los efectivos de la Policía, aprovechando un descuido, se dio a la fuga.
LA PAZ/Fides
