Vecinos de Uyuni bloquean las vías interdepartamentales

La Federación de Juntas de Vecinos (Fejuve) de Uyuni determinó el bloqueo de caminos de forma indefinida hasta conseguir que la Alcaldía promulgue la Ley de Enajenación de Lotes, que es postergada por más de diez años.
El presidente de la Fejuve de Uyuni, Rafael Mamani, indicó a Radio Fides que la medida de presión se mantendrá hasta que el alcalde, Patricio Mendoza, promulgue la Ley Municipal que entregue terrenos municipales a los vecinos.
“Nuestra medida de protesta solo exige que el Alcalde cumpla con su palabra de promulgar la Ley de Enajenación de Lotes que el prometió en la campaña, además de no ser un tema nuevo pues desde hace más de diez años vienen prometiendo los diferentes alcaldes”.
Con la Ley Municipal de Enajenación de Lotes, diferentes sectores de vecinos serían beneficiados con terrenos que son propiedad municipal.
Hasta las 10.00 las rutas a Oruro y Potosí estaban bloqueadas y los vecinos analizaban la de bloquear las rutas al sur como también de cortar la vía férrea a Oruro y Villazón.
El alcalde Mendoza propuso a los dirigentes que le den un plazo de diez días para emitir la Ley Municipal, pero los movilizados rechazaron la propuesta indicando que el argumento fue utilizado con anterioridad por sus predecesores.
Mamani recordó que en 2014 el anterior Alcalde promulgó una Ley Municipal, que no fue aplicada pues fue una copia de una norma de un país vecino y obtenida del internet porque su contenido hacia referencia a instituciones y cargos que no existen en Bolivia.
