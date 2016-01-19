Fiscalía mexicana investiga a Kate del Castillo por lavado de dinero

Las autoridades mexicanas investigan si el narcotraficante Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán invirtió dinero en un negocio de la actriz Kate del Castillo, dijo la procuradora general. En una entrevista con el diario El Universal publicada este martes, la fiscal Arely Gómez indicó que se investiga un posible lavado de dinero, aunque dijo que aún no se tiene ninguna certeza jurídica.
La funcionaria confirmó que Del Castillo fue citada a declarar sobre la reunión que tuvo con Guzmán junto al actor estadounidense Sean Penn, lo que podría ocurrir en algún consulado de México en Estados Unidos, donde la actriz está radicada.
“Nosotros tenemos una investigación en el caso del tequila”, dijo la procuradora con relación a una marca de esa bebida de la que es dueña la actriz.
Interrogada sobre si había datos para creer que el capo, considerado líder del Cártel de Sinaloa, habría dado recursos a ese negocio, la funcionaria dijo que sí. “Tenemos indicios, pero necesitamos certeza jurídica”, añadió.
La procuradora aseguró que a Penn no se le investiga por ningún delito.
Del Castillo, quien no ha contestado los pedidos de The Associated Press para comentar sobre el caso, señaló la semana pasada en su cuenta de Twitter que “muchos han decidido manipular la información y fabricar historias falsas”.
La actriz y Penn se reunieron en octubre con “El Chapo” y, según las autoridades mexicanas, eso les permitió ubicar en aquel momento al capo, aunque logró evadirse. Poco más de dos meses después, Guzmán fue detenido en la ciudad norteña de Los Mochis y recluido en la misma prisión de máxima seguridad de la que se había fugado en julio.
La procuradora mexicana dijo que también investigan los gastos de la actriz durante el viaje que hizo al estado norteño de Durango, donde las autoridades dijeron que se realizó la entrevista. “Tenemos que cerciorarnos de quién le proporcionó el avión, quién lo pagó, toda la logística del viaje”, refirió.
Guzmán enfrenta dos procesos de extradición a Estados Unidos, donde es buscado por narcotráfico.
La procuradora dijo que se ha decido extraditar a capo narco, aunque otros funcionarios han informado que el proceso puede durar por lo menos varios meses debido a los recursos legales que su defensa ha comenzado a interponer para intentar detener su envío a Estados Unidos.
Tomado de Infobae
