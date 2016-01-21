Argentina contempla derribo de aviones por motivos de seguridad

El gobierno argentino defendió el miércoles r el derribo de aviones como último recurso en el control del espacio aéreo, una medida polémica contemplada en el decreto que declaró la emergencia en seguridad para combatir el narcotráfico, una promesa de campaña del presidente Mauricio Macri.
El derribo de aviones “es una hipótesis que tiene que ver con la protección del espacio aéreo”, afirmó el secretario de Seguridad, Eugenio Burzaco, a un medio argentino
La medida está contemplada en un decreto que declaró el martes la emergencia de seguridad por un año, que dispone reforzar los controles en el espacio aéreo, las vías fluviales y los puestos de frontera de todo el país.
Según el texto, el objetivo es “revertir la situación de peligro colectivo creada por el delito complejo, el crimen organizado y el narcotráfico”.
Burzaco indicó que en 2015 el sistema de radares que funcionaba ocho horas diarias “detectó más de 400 vuelos irregulares que entraron al país sin reportarse”, por lo que proteger el espacio aéreo “es un tema crucial” si se quiere “evitar las decenas de vuelos ilegales por semana que traen droga a Argentina”, insistió.
En defensa del gobierno, el funcionario destacó que “nueve de los 10 países de la región ya tienen una ley de protección del espacio aéreo, solo falta Paraguay” y, según mencionó, “la mayoría termina, después de siete pasos, en una posibilidad de derribo”.
“No es que se ande derribando aviones, son contados con los dedos de la manos los casos que han ocurrido”, afirmó.
Perú, uno de los principales productores mundiales de cocaína y uno de los mayores exportadores de esa sustancia ilegal, reiniciará después de 15 años y sin apoyo extranjero la interceptación de vuelos ilegales de avionetas, prohibida en 2001 tras derribar por error un avión de una asociación evangélica que transportaba una familia estadounidense.
Críticas
La declaración de Emergencia en Seguridad Interior en Argentina fue criticada por dirigentes de la oposición. Juristas advirtieron además que puede violar la ley de Defensa Nacional que prohíbe que las fuerzas armadas se involucren en cuestiones de seguridad interior.
“Aprobar por decreto el derribo de aviones es un enorme error institucional que puede tener consecuencias irreversibles. Mucho peor sin debate”, escribió en la red social Twitter la diputada Margarita Stolbizer, excandidata presidencial de centroizquierda.
Afirmó que “el derribo de aviones es un retroceso que no resuelve el problema del crimen organizado” y reclamó “debate y consenso” para la lucha contra el narcotráfico.
El exministro de Defensa kirchnerista Agustín Rossi, ahora diputado del Parlamento del Mercosur (Parlasur), sostuvo en declaraciones radiales que la autorización para derribar aviones “es una pena de muerte sin juicio previo”.
“Primero matan y después preguntan. Otro de los ‘republicanismos’ de Macri”, expresó irónicamente en Twitter el diputado del Frente de Izquierda y excandidato presidencial Nicolás del Caño.
El objetivo
La Emergencia de Seguridad Pública, decretada ayer por el Ejecutivo del frente conservador Cambiemos, tiene como objetivo “revertir la situación de peligro colectivo creada por el delito complejo, el crimen organizado y el narcotráfico” y estará vigente por un año.
Entre las otras medidas contempladas por la emergencia está la creación del Gabinete de Seguridad Humana, que tendrá a su cargo “coordinar las tareas de las diferentes carteras” en lo que se refiera a la emergencia.
El decreto también autoriza al Ministerio de Seguridad “a convocar personal retirado de la Policía Federal, Prefectura, Gendarmería y Policía Aeroportuaria que no hayan sido condenados por delitos de lesa humanidad, estén actualmente procesados penalmente o pasados a retiro por razones disciplinarias”.
BUENOR AIRE/ Agencias
