Fecha de publicación: Jueves 21 de enero de 2016 -- 19:28

El petróleo cerró en alza, pero el barril se mantiene por debajo de 30 dólares

El petróleo cerró en alza. (Infobae)

El barril de “light sweet crude” (WTI) para marzo subió este jueves 1,18 dólares a USD 29,53, lo que significa un incremento de 4,2% respecto al miércoles, cuando cayó 6,7 por ciento. En Londres el barril de Brent para marzo subió 1,37 dólares a 29,25 dólares.

“Se trata de un movimiento vinculado a la toma de beneficios por parte de quienes habían apostado en la baja de precios”, dijo a AFP Gene McGillian, de Tradition Energy. “El mercado ha ido demasiado lejos”, y demasiado rápido, a la baja, lo cual genera condiciones para un rebote, añadió.

Los inversores, que habían sido muy castigados el miércoles, tonificaron su ánimo con la mejora de las plazas bursátiles y mensajes del Banco Central Europeo (BCE) que fueron considerados alentadores.

En contraste, Estados Unidos dio datos poco alentadores: sus reservas semanales de crudo aumentaron más de lo esperado y también creció su producción. Solo bajaron inesperadamente las reservas de productos destilados.

Mc Gillian sostuvo que el alza de este jueves es “una corrección de corto plazo”.

“El mercado tiene aún margen para bajar”, sostuvo Mc Gillian, quien dijo que los precios seguirán lastrados en tanto persista el enlentecimiento económico mundial, y particularmente de China, y no aparezcan signos de una reducción de excedentes.

Tomado de Infobae

,
