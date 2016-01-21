Evo comienza la celebración de sus 10 años de gobierno

El presidente Evo Morales agradeció el jueves, en la localidad de Tiahuanaco, por los 10 años de su Gobierno, que se cumplen el viernes, y ponderó el constante acompañamiento de los sectores sociales como de la población boliviana en el proceso de revolución cultural que dirigió desde 2006.
“En este acto pequeño, pero de mucha importancia aprovecho esta oportunidad para expresar nuestro agradecimiento en estos 10 años de servicio al pueblo boliviano, nunca nos hemos sentido abandonados por los movimientos sociales, indígenas, originarios como el Pacto de Unidad, siempre han acompañado la revolución cultural”, dijo.
Morales, junto al vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera, llegó a Tiahuanaco, aproximadamente a las 5h30, para participar de una ceremonia ancestral a cargo de un grupo de amautas, que agradeció a la Pachamama por la administración del Presidente.
El jefe de Estado manifestó su gratitud a la Madre Tierra, pero también a la Iglesia, de la que dijo ora para que Bolivia avance cada vez más hacia el desarrollo.
Aseguró que junto al pueblo unido, “todo es posible”.
“No sé cómo pasaron 10 años ya había sido de una gestión de una revolución de cambios, pero sobre todo nuestros hermanos, dirigentes de distintos sectores deben reflexionar y gracias a ellos porque garantizado la estabilidad social”, mencionó.
El Presidente indígena juró por primera vez para guiar el destino de los bolivianos en 2006, en una ceremonia similar a la que se registra 10 años después.
El 21 de octubre, Morales batió récord de permanencia en el Gobierno, al cumplir nueve años, ocho meses y 27 días de mandato, con lo que superó el tiempo de administración del Mariscal Andrés de Santa Cruz (1829 – 1839).
LA PAZ/ Tomado de ABI
