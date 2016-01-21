Fecha de publicación: Jueves 21 de enero de 2016 -- 09:57

Sismo de 6,4 grados Richter sacudió China: hay daños

El temblor se registró a la 1:13 de la mañana. (Xinhua)

El temblor se registró a la 1:13 de la mañana. (Xinhua)

Un sismo de 6,4 grados en la escala Richter sacudió China a las 1:13 (hora local) con epicentro en una zona no poblada a casi 33 kilómetros del condado de Menyuan, en la provincia de Qinghai, indicó la agencia Xinhua.

Por su parte, el Servicio Geológico de los Estados Unidos indicó que el sismo fue de una magnitud de 5,9 grados Richter, e informó que sucedió a una profundidad de 10 kilómetros en el extremo oeste de la meseta tibetana, donde el choque de las placas de la India y Eurasia genera numerosos terremotos y hace de la región una de las zonas sísmicas de mayor riesgo en el mundo.

Xinhua, que citó a funcionarios locales, detalló que el temblor causó daños en aproximadamente 50 viviendas. Las autoridades enviaron 700 tiendas de campaña al área.

“El temblor duró de uno a dos minutos… con un estruendo”, dijo Ma Wulong, residente del condado Menyuan, de acuerdo con la agencia local.

Tomado de Infobae

