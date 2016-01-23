Brasil organiza un “ejército” para combatir el virus del Zika casa por casa

El “ejército” movilizado contra el mosquito incluye a 1.837 militares de las Fuerzas Armadas, a 46.509 funcionarios de Salud cuya función exclusiva es el control de epidemias y otros 206.000 funcionarios de Salud que están siendo preparados para hacer visitas domiciliarias, según datos del Ministerio de Salud.
La función de los agentes, tanto civiles como militares, es visitar casa por casa para identificar y destruir los criaderos del mosquito Aedes aegypti, el insecto que transmite el dengue, el chikunguña y el zika, enfermedad por la que Brasil declaró la emergencia sanitaria nacional en noviembre pasado.
Las tareas de los agentes comenzaron al principio de enero y se intensificaron el miércoles de la semana pasada, según informaron responsables del Ministerio de Salud en una rueda de prensa.
En este tiempo, los agentes han visitado 7,48 millones de domicilios en 2.548 municipios de todo el país, lo que supone cerca del 15% de las residencias en áreas urbanas.
En el 3% de las casas sometidas a inspección se encontraron larvas del mosquito, que se reproduce en pozas de agua estancada, en especial en lugares como macetas, tejados, neumáticos o basura. Otro 3,96% de casas estaba cerrado, por lo que los agentes no pudieron acceder a ellas y desconocen cuál es su situación.
Las labores de inspección comenzaron por los municipios con mayor incidencia de dengue y zika y en las ciudades de más de 100.000 habitantes.
El objetivo del Ministerio de Salud es haber realizado búsquedas en todos los municipios del país para finales de febrero y lograr reducir el índice de infestación del Aedes aegypti a menos del 1% de los domicilios.
La presidente brasileña, Dilma Rousseff, pidió este jueves a toda la población que se implique personalmente en la eliminación de los criaderos de mosquito.
“Tan solo conseguiremos combatir y salir victoriosos si la población se compromete”, dijo Rousseff en un discurso durante una visita al estado de Pernambuco, uno de los más afectados por el zika.
El dengue, enfermedad endémica en Brasil, causa síntomas como fiebre, dolores corporales y en sus variantes más graves, puede producir hemorragias internas y la muerte.
Brasil decretó la emergencia sanitaria cuando se encontró evidencias de que el zika, una enfermedad con síntomas similares, también provoca malformaciones congénitas en los recién nacidos, entre ellas la microcefalia.
Las autoridades sanitarias han constatado que 224 bebés han nacido con microcefalia en los últimos meses e investigan otros 3.381 casos posibles de esta malformación. Según el último boletín médico, 49 bebés murieron por microcefalia y de ese número, se confirmó que en cinco casos había una relación directa con el zika.
Tomado de Infobae
