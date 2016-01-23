Evo acuerda agenda de trabajo con iglesias evangélicas

El presidente Evo Morales sostuvo el sábado una reunión con representantes de las iglesias evangélicas del país y concretó una agenda de trabajo referido fundamentalmente a actividades de trabajo social y justicia.
“Celebramos la apertura del presidente y sus ministros para que podamos dialogar y contribuir al desarrollo de esta nación”, dijo el pastor Agustín Aguilera, presidente de la Asociación Nacional de Evangélicos de Bolivia al salir del Palacio de Gobierno.
Aguilera indicó que las iglesias evangélicas realizan un trabajo silencioso en sectores como salud, educación y apoyo a sectores sociales vulnerables.
“Uno de los temas que hemos tocado es lo que es el Estado laico y la libertad religiosa en nuestros país y, en temas diversos, obras sociales y la participación de la iglesia evangélica en la construcción del Estado mediante diversas leyes que tiene que ver con la familia, la niñez, reinserción social, justicia y matrimonio”, explicó.
En ese marco, Aguilera anunció una cumbre nacional de la iglesia evangélica el próximo 2 de febrero en la ciudad de Cochabamba para coordinar la participación de este sector en diversos temas que atingen a la sociedad.
LA PAZ/ABI
