Evo ratifica a su gabinete de ministros

El presidente Evo Morales ratificó este sábado a su gabinete de ministros, así que la totalidad de los 21 ministros y ministras continuarán en sus cargos para la presente gestión.
El encargado de dar a conocer la ratificación de los ministros fue el canciller David Choquehuanca quien aseguró que todos los colaboradores de Morales seguirán trabajando con “lealtad y amor” a la patria.
“El presidente nos ha pedido que lo sigamos acompañando como ministros y como ministras de Estado, por eso este año no hay carta de renuncia ni colectiva ni individual como en anteriores años”, dijo en una conferencia de prensa.
Por lo general, cada 23 de enero, después del Día del Estado Plurinacional, el mandatario reorganiza su gabinete de ministros tras la renuncia colectiva de éstos, a la cabeza del Canciller.
El pasado miércoles pasado el presidente del Senado, José Alberto Gonzales, anunció que el Presidente había ratificado a todos sus ministros por tiempo no definido.
LA PAZ/ Fides
