Domingo 24 Enero 2016.
Hoy domingo celebramos en la ciudad de La Paz la popular fiesta de la Alasita: vender y comprar. Esa celebración anual expresa la vocación esforzada de nuestra gente para producir miniaturas y, después, venderlas. La compra y venta está muy arraigada en nuestra sociedad mestiza como prueba de que seguimos siendo un proyecto social en permanente proceso de construcción.
Esta fiesta tan motivadora para todos nosotros tiene sus adornos religiosos como signo de que nuestra religión católica está comprometida con nuestra historia desde siempre.
En Alasita se compran sobre todo billetitos, pero también casitas, autitos, pasaportes y otros objetos para pedir al “Ekeko” (dios de la fortuna) que todo nos vaya bien en el año que estamos comenzando. Cada 24 de Enero se repite la misma tradición con similares ilusiones. Es una fiesta paceña que se vive en la vecina ciudad de El Alto, pero sus raíces más profundas están en esta maravillosa ciudad de La Paz, “La Hoyada” como repetimos cariñosamente.
La fortuna es una suerte de sueño al que se persigue siempre sin conseguirlo nunca. Si alguna vez esa fortuna se deja atrapar se desvanece en nuestros corazones a gran velocidad pues la principal fortuna humana es seguir viviendo cada día y normalmente no sabemos valorarla porque nos sepultamos en vida por muchas situaciones.
Pero, esta jornada festiva es en homenaje al diminuto “Ekeko”, pequeño dios de la gran fortuna que siempre nos resulta tan misteriosa como esquiva. Esa fortuna es como nuestra propia vida: mientras la tenemos no la valoramos y cuando la perdemos, es ya demasiado tarde para el lamento. Quizás venga al caso la frase del que fuera Presidente de Estados Unidos, Ronald Reagan: “sólo valoramos la seguridad cuando la perdemos”.
