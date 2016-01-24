Fecha de publicación: Domingo 24 de enero de 2016 -- 01:31

Alasita

fa4861e1e43f446183a48d1266a52accDomingo 24 Enero 2016.

Hoy domingo celebramos en la ciudad de La Paz la popular fiesta de la Alasita: vender y comprar. Esa celebración anual expresa la vocación esforzada de nuestra gente para producir miniaturas y, después, venderlas. La compra y venta está muy arraigada en nuestra sociedad mestiza como prueba de que seguimos siendo un proyecto social en permanente proceso de construcción.

Esta fiesta tan motivadora para todos nosotros tiene sus adornos religiosos como signo de que nuestra religión católica está comprometida con nuestra historia desde siempre.

En Alasita se compran sobre todo billetitos, pero también casitas, autitos, pasaportes  y otros objetos para pedir al “Ekeko” (dios de la fortuna) que todo nos vaya bien en el año que estamos comenzando. Cada 24 de Enero se repite la misma tradición con similares ilusiones. Es una fiesta paceña que se vive en la vecina ciudad de El Alto, pero sus raíces más profundas están en esta maravillosa ciudad de La Paz, “La Hoyada” como repetimos cariñosamente.

La fortuna es una suerte de sueño al que se persigue siempre sin conseguirlo nunca. Si alguna vez esa fortuna se deja atrapar se desvanece en nuestros corazones a gran velocidad pues la principal fortuna humana es seguir viviendo cada día y normalmente no sabemos valorarla porque nos sepultamos en vida por muchas situaciones.

Pero, esta jornada festiva es en homenaje al diminuto “Ekeko”, pequeño dios de la gran fortuna que siempre nos resulta tan misteriosa como esquiva. Esa fortuna es como nuestra propia vida: mientras la tenemos no la valoramos y cuando la perdemos, es ya demasiado tarde para el lamento. Quizás venga al caso la frase del que fuera Presidente de Estados Unidos, Ronald Reagan: “sólo valoramos la seguridad cuando la perdemos”.

Gracias, epi

 

 

 

 

22 comments on “Alasita

  2. What’s Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve discovered It positively helpful and it has helped
    me out loads. I’m hoping to contribute & assist other users like its helped me.
    Good job.

    Responder

  6. You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be
    actually something which I think I would never understand.

    It seems too complicated and very broad for me.
    I am looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!

    Responder

  8. Exceptional post but I was wanting to know if you could write a litte more on this subject?
    I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit further.
    Bless you!

    Responder

  12. I think this is among the most vital info for me.
    And i’m glad reading your article. But should remark on few general things, The web
    site style is perfect, the articles is really excellent : D.
    Good job, cheers

    Responder

  13. You’re so interesting! I don’t think I have read a single thing like this before.
    So great to find another person with some unique thoughts
    on this issue. Really.. thank you for starting this up.
    This site is one thing that’s needed on the internet, someone with a bit of originality!

    Responder

  15. Hi there! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted
    to give a quick shout out and say I truly enjoy reading through your blog posts.
    Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that go over the
    same topics? Thanks a lot!

    Responder

  16. Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
    The words in your post seem to be running off the screen in Ie.
    I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something
    to do with internet browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know.
    The style and design look great though! Hope you get the problem resolved soon. Cheers

    Responder

  18. Simply want to say your article is as astonishing. The clearness in your post is just great
    and i could assume you are an expert on this subject. Well with your
    permission allow me to grab your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post.
    Thanks a million and please carry on the gratifying work.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>