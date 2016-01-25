Fecha de publicación: Lunes 25 de enero de 2016 -- 09:07

Al menos 26 heridos tras un temblor de 6,1 en España

Imagen de Melilla. (Telam)

Imagen de Melilla. (Telam)

Al menos 26 personas resultaron heridas hoy en Melilla, enclave español en el norte de África, como consecuencia de un fuerte terremoto que sacudió el sur de España y el norte africano.

El terremoto que alcanzó los 6,3 grados de magnitud en la escala abierta de Richter, se registró a las 4.22 hora española (0.22 de Argentina) en el mar de Alborán, a una profundidad de 10 kilómetros, y se sintió en el sur de España, en Marruecos, y en los enclaves españoles de Melilla y Ceuta, en territorio africano, indicó la agencia EFE.

Como resultado del fuerte movimiento, al menos 26 personas resultaron heridas en Melilla, donde fueron suspendidas las clases en los colegios, y las comunicaciones telefónicas y el suministro eléctrico fueron cortados, informó el gobierno local, según la agencia Ansa.

En Andalucía se sintió en las provincias de Málaga y Granada, principalmente en las ciudades de Almería, Sevilla y Jaén, sin que se registraran daños personales. Tras el terremoto, el segundo en la zona en los últimos días, se registraron siete réplicas.

En febrero de 2004, un terremoto de magnitud 6,3 cerca de Al Hoceima causó 631 muertos.

MADRID/Agencias

