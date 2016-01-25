Inaguran cumbre tributaria

En la mañana de este lunes fue inaugurada en la ciudad de Sucre la primera Cumbre Nacional Tributaria de Bolivia en Sucre con la presencia de delegados de la Confederación de Microempresarios y Comerciantes Contribuyentes al Estado en el Régimen General de Bolivia (Comapesbo).
El encuentro, denominado “Creando cultura tributaria por la universalidad tributaria y la soberanía económica del Estado Plurinacional de Bolivia rumbo a la agenda 20-25″, comenzó con testimonios de supuestos abusos en el área tributaria.
La ceremonia inaugural se llevó a cabo en el Salón de Convenciones de la Gobernación y el evento se extenderá hasta este miércoles.
La 1ra Cumbre Tributaria trabajará en torno a las mesas Económica, Social, Legal, Política y Aduanas.
SUCRE/Loyola-Fides
