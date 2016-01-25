Ola de calor: La Paz llega al record de 2003

La responsable de la unidad de Pronóstico del Servicio Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología (Senamhi), Marisol Portugal, informó a radio Fides que el calor en la ciudad de La Paz llegó a su máximo histórico registrado en 2003 y que las temperaturas altas se mantendrán en gran parte del país, sin embargo desde el miércoles vuelven las lluvias.
“En el centro de la ciudad (La Paz) ya hemos llegado a los 25.6 grados centígrados que ha sido la misma temperatura histórica extrema en las máximas de 2003. El día de hoy esperamos llegar a unos 24 grados”, sostuvo.
Explicó que en Santa Cruz se llegó a 38.7 grados centígrados y en Viru Viru a 37.9 grados. “Y en el resto del país esperamos que ya hemos superado algunos record históricos”, acotó Portugal.
La responsable de pronóstico dijo que las altas temperaturas continuarán en gran parte del país pero desde “el miércoles vamos a estar con nubosidades, tendremos precipitaciones principalmente en horas de la noche”.
LA PAZ/Fides
