Promocionan el carnaval de Oruro

El viceministro de Turismo, Ernesto Rossell, presentó el martes, en la ciudad de La Paz, el Carnaval de Oruro 2016 y aseveró que esa obra maestra se orienta a defender y difundir el patrimonio nacional.
“El Carnaval de Oruro es defender nuestro patrimonio y difundirlo, mostrando su autenticidad”, dijo en el acto que se realizó junto a la Diablada Urus, creada en 1960, y representantes de esa gran festividad.
Rossell agregó que esa fiesta folklórica boliviana, declarada en 2011 por la Unesco ‘Obra Maestra del Patrimonio Oral e Intangible de la Humanidad’, traspasa fronteras por el valor tradicional, cultural y autenticidad que la destaca y que es admirada por el mundo entero.
Informó en la oportunidad que se iniciaron las actividades carnavaleras y recalcó que el 30 de enero se realizará el Festival de Bandas, en el que los músicos tocarán canciones alusivas al mar, para resaltar la demanda marítima boliviana.
“Es algo que no puedes perder, si no lo han vivido en vivo es la oportunidad porque se van a escuchar a 6 mil músicos, y es un sentimiento que tienes que vivirlo definitivamente porque se te hace un nudo en el pecho al sentir alegría y orgullo de ser boliviano”, sostuvo.
Agregó que el último convite se realizará el domingo 31 de enero en Oruro, el 4 de febrero se desarrollará la entrada del Anata Andino y el sábado 6 comenzará la gran entrada del Carnaval.
En ese ínterin, agregó que llegará la celebridad hollywoodense Edward Norton, quien esta gestión fue invitado para participar de esa fiesta boliviana.
“Considero que este es un artista que nos puede poner en una plataforma interesante a modo de mostrar el Carnaval en un mercado importante como es el norteamericano”, señaló.
Por su parte, el secretario de Cultura y Turismo de la Alcaldía de Oruro, Marcelo Lara, dijo que todo ya está listo para iniciar la fiesta del carnaval en la capital del folklore con los bailarines, músicos que “mostraran ese rojo, amarillo y verde, la whipala y los emblemas bolivianos para mostrar al mundo que el Carnaval de Oruro es una fiesta de todos los bolivianos”.
LA PAZ/ Con información de ABI
Nice post. I used to be checking continuously this blog
and I’m impressed! Very useful info specifically the remaining section :
) I deal with such information a lot. I used to be seeking
this certain information for a long time. Thanks and
best of luck.
Hello, i feel that i saw you visited my web site thus i got here to go back the favor?.I am trying to to find things to improve my site!I suppose its good
enough to make use of a few of your concepts!!
Hello, I wish for to subscribe for this web site
to obtain most recent updates, so where can i do it please help out.
I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I’m no longer sure whether or not this put up is
written by him as no one else realize such exact approximately my difficulty.
You are amazing! Thank you!
I’m not sure exactly why but this web site is loading
incredibly slow for me. Is anyone else having this problem
or is it a problem on my end? I’ll check back later on and see if the problem
still exists.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems
as though you relied on the video to make your point.
You definitely know what youre talking about,
why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your site when you could
be giving us something enlightening to read?
Terrific work! This is the kind of information that are meant to be shared around the
internet. Disgrace on Google for no longer positioning this publish higher!
Come on over and consult with my website . Thank you
=)
Hello there! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering if you knew where
I could locate a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and
I’m having difficulty finding one? Thanks a lot!
Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having a
tough time locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an email.
I’ve got some suggestions for your blog you
might be interested in hearing. Either way, great site and I look forward to
seeing it develop over time.
It’s actually very difficult in this busy life to listen news
on TV, so I only use internet for that purpose, and get the
most up-to-date news.
Greate article. Keep posting such kind of information on your page.
Im really impressed by your blog.
Hi there, You’ve done a great job. I will definitely digg it and
in my view recommend to my friends. I am sure they’ll be benefited from this site.
Hey! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a collection of volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community in the same niche.
Your blog provided us beneficial information to work on. You have done a wonderful job!
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an extremely long comment but after I clicked
submit my comment didn’t show up. Grrrr… well I’m not writing
all that over again. Regardless, just wanted to say excellent blog!
Excellent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend
your website, how could i subscribe for a blog website?
The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your
broadcast offered bright clear idea
Hi there friends, pleasant article and nice urging commented at this
place, I am really enjoying by these.
Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The
text in your content seem to be running off the screen in Internet explorer.
I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to
do with web browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know.
The layout look great though! Hope you get the problem fixed soon. Many thanks
It’s very straightforward to find out any matter on net as compared to books,
as I found this article at this website.
I like what you guys are up too. This kind of clever work and reporting!
Keep up the wonderful works guys I’ve included you guys to my blogroll.
Normally I do not learn article on blogs, however I wish to
say that this write-up very pressured me to check out and do so!
Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, quite nice post.
Thanks very interesting blog!
Hello there! This article couldn’t be written much better!
Going through this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
He always kept preaching about this. I’ll send this post to him.
Pretty sure he’s going to have a good read. Many
thanks for sharing!
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your blog
and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account your blog posts.
Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.
I know this web page gives quality based posts
and additional data, is there any other web site which
offers such data in quality?
I love it whenever people get together and share ideas. Great blog,
keep it up!
Hi i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting anyplace, when i read this post i thought i could also make comment
due to this brilliant post.
Great blog here! Also your web site loads up very fast!
What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host?
I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours lol
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox
and now each time a comment is added I get several e-mails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove people from that service?
Thanks!
wh0cd845382 advair inhaler