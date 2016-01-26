TCP anula la restricción del Tribunal Supremo Electoral

El Tribunal Constitucional Plurinacional (TCP) emitió una sentencia a favor del Gobierno y anuló la determinación del Tribunal Supremo Electoral (TSE), que restringía a 15 minutos la transmisión de los actos de entrega de obras, en los que participa el presidente Evo Morales, confirmó a Radio Loyola el magistrado Oswaldo Valencia.
“Nuestra resolución está basada en el principio constitucional de la libertad de expresión, porque consideramos la disposición del TSE era contrario a este derecho fundamental”, detalló Valencia a Loyola.
Valencia dijo que en la mañana del miércoles será presentada la resolución de manera pública y de inmediato será notificado a las partes el TSE y el Ministerio de la Presidencia.
Al ser preguntado si había un tiempo determinado de publicidad que determina la Sentencia Constitucional, el Magistrado evitó dar más detalles.
El Gobierno interpuso un recurso de inconstitucionalidad, por considerar que esta parte del reglamento de TSE sobre la publicidad en el referendo vulneraba el derecho a la libertad de expresión.
Este martes se emitió la primera sanción contra el canal estatal Bolivia TV, que el lunes difundió 42 minutos de un acto de entrega de obras del presidente Evo Morales, por lo que tendrá que pagar 87.480 bolivianos.
El mismo martes el canal estatal transmitió dos actos del Presidente in extenso sin importar la restricción emitida por el Órgano Electoral.
Repercusión
El alcalde de La Paz, Luis Revilla afirmó que “era de esperarse una resolución así, porque varios magistrados del TCP participan en los acto que protagoniza Evo Morales en varios lugares, más bien tardaron mucho en presentar su resolución de apoyo a la campaña del si”.
