Choferes y Revilla acuerdan establecer nuevas tarifas

Los choferes y el alcalde de La Paz, Luis Revilla acordaron el miércoles establecer las tarifas de transporte público hasta el 5 de febrero y aplicar las mismas desde el 22 del mismo mes.
El dirigente de la Federación de Choferes 1ro de Mayo, Rubén Sánchez manifestó que escucharon la propuesta del alcalde y que explicarán a sus bases el acuerdo al que arribaron.
“Hemos escuchado a la autoridad y también el compromiso que se tiene hasta el 5 de febrero ya en tener unas tarifas referenciales del servicio del transporte público, tratando siempre el tramo de la zona Sur que son tramos largos (..) y hasta el 22 debería regir ya de manera plena lo que son las tarifas, ese es el compromiso del alcalde y nosotros no vamos a seguir esperando que se dé más tiempos de plazo”, señaló el dirigente.
Asimismo acotó que esperan que Revilla cumpla el compromiso y no existan más plazos y que ello solucionará todos los problemas de mal servicio y de trameaje.
Por su parte el alcalde Luis Revilla manifestó que aún se está trabajando para tomar las decisiones pertinentes y tener una nueva tarifa de transporte público.
“Hemos convenido trabajar en el conjunto de las modalidades, estas decisiones respecto a la nueva escala tarifaria van a ser anunciadas el próximo viernes 5 de febrero, es decir que todavía tenemos estos días para terminar hacer ajustes a las decisiones que estamos adoptando en materia de tarifas”, señaló Revilla.
La autoridad edil acotó que el periodo del 5 al 22 de febrero se socializará a la población de los nuevos precios y se trabajará en temas logísticos, como tarifarios.
“Una vez que esta escala tarifaria sea anunciada el próximo 5 de febrero, la misma entrará en vigencia el 22 de febrero y esos 10 días y un poquito más van a servir para dos cosas importante, primero para adoptar todas las acciones”, acotó el alcalde.
LA PAZ/ Con información de ABI
