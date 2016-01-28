Fecha de publicación: Jueves 28 de enero de 2016 -- 20:34

Decomisan cuerpos disecados de animales silvestres

El director de la Policía Forestal, Germán Vásquez, informó el jueves que al menos 290 cuerpos y partes disecadas de animales silvestres fueron decomisadas en un operativo realizado en el mercado “La Pampa” de la ciudad de Cochabamba.

“En el mercado La Pampa, en el sector de venta de animales, se hizo un operativo y se logró decomisar 290 cuerpos y partes de animales silvestres que eran comercializados ilícitamente”, aseveró.

Vásquez detalló que entre los despojos de animales secuestrados se encontraron decenas de plumas de suri, además de picos de tucanes, cuernos de venado, pieles de oso hormiguero, serpientes, zorros y tigrecillos.

Así también cuerpos de quirquincho y loros, entre otros.

“Las piezas iban a ser utilizadas para trajes de bailarines de diversas entradas folklóricas y diversas prácticas rituales, lo que está expresamente prohibido por la Ley 1333 de Medio Ambiente”, dijo.

Además, el funcionario informó que en ese operativo también se rescató cuatro loros vivos.

El director municipal de Desarrollo Humano, Rolando Nogales, manifestó, a su turno, que las piezas decomisadas serán guardadas en un depósito edil y advirtió con sanciones económicas a los responsables por vulnerar las normas de protección de animales silvestres vigentes en el país.

COCHABAMBA/ABI

