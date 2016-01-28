Fecha de publicación: Jueves 28 de enero de 2016 -- 18:39

García Meza pide libertad condicional

Luis García Meza. (Archivo)

El abogado de Luis García Meza, Frank  Campero, presentó un memorial que pide que su defendido cumpla sus últimos nueve años de condena bajo la figura de la libertad condicional.

“Hemos dejado en el Juzgado Cuarto de Instrucción en lo Penal un memorial que en mérito al artículo 174 de la Ley 2298 de Ejecución Penal el expresidente Luis García Meza Tejada sea beneficiado con la figura libertad condicional”, indicó el jurista.

Agregó que junto al memorial presentado al juzgado está también una certificación de Régimen Penitenciario en la que indica que el exdictador ha cumplido dos tercios de su sentencia de 30 años.

García Meza fue condenado a 30 años de presidio en abril de 1993 por la Corte Suprema de Justicia, que lo encontró culpable de sedición, alzamiento armado, organización de grupos armados irregulares, atribución de los derechos del pueblo, resoluciones contrarias a la Constitución y a las leyes, privación de libertades, atentados contra la libertad de prensa, obtención de ventajas para la importación de vehículos y violación de la autonomía universitaria,

“El general García Meza está detenido 20 años en la prisión de alta seguridad de San Pedros de Chonchocoro y de acuerdo a las leyes sus últimos nueve años tiene la opción de cumplirlos en libertad condicional, también indicamos que la residencia dónde cumplirá  esta medida es en la casa de su hija en la ciudad de La Paz”, agregó Campero.

Luis García Meza fue el líder de un golpe de Estado el 17 de julio de 1980, que asesinó a varios políticos entre ellos el dirigente socialista Marcelo Quiroga Santa Cruz y  los dirigentes del Movimiento de Izquierda Revolucionaria, que fueron masacrados el  el 15 de enero de 1981.

LA PAZ/Fides

 

