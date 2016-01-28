García Meza pide libertad condicional

El abogado de Luis García Meza, Frank Campero, presentó un memorial que pide que su defendido cumpla sus últimos nueve años de condena bajo la figura de la libertad condicional.
“Hemos dejado en el Juzgado Cuarto de Instrucción en lo Penal un memorial que en mérito al artículo 174 de la Ley 2298 de Ejecución Penal el expresidente Luis García Meza Tejada sea beneficiado con la figura libertad condicional”, indicó el jurista.
Agregó que junto al memorial presentado al juzgado está también una certificación de Régimen Penitenciario en la que indica que el exdictador ha cumplido dos tercios de su sentencia de 30 años.
García Meza fue condenado a 30 años de presidio en abril de 1993 por la Corte Suprema de Justicia, que lo encontró culpable de sedición, alzamiento armado, organización de grupos armados irregulares, atribución de los derechos del pueblo, resoluciones contrarias a la Constitución y a las leyes, privación de libertades, atentados contra la libertad de prensa, obtención de ventajas para la importación de vehículos y violación de la autonomía universitaria,
“El general García Meza está detenido 20 años en la prisión de alta seguridad de San Pedros de Chonchocoro y de acuerdo a las leyes sus últimos nueve años tiene la opción de cumplirlos en libertad condicional, también indicamos que la residencia dónde cumplirá esta medida es en la casa de su hija en la ciudad de La Paz”, agregó Campero.
Luis García Meza fue el líder de un golpe de Estado el 17 de julio de 1980, que asesinó a varios políticos entre ellos el dirigente socialista Marcelo Quiroga Santa Cruz y los dirigentes del Movimiento de Izquierda Revolucionaria, que fueron masacrados el el 15 de enero de 1981.
LA PAZ/Fides
Thanks in support of sharing such a fastidious thinking, paragraph is good, thats
why i have read it completely
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and
I find It truly useful & it helped me out a lot.
I hope to give something back and help others like you aided
me.
It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to this
excellent blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and
adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to brand new
updates and will share this site with my Facebook group.
Talk soon!
What’s Going down i am new to this, I stumbled
upon this I’ve discovered It absolutely helpful and it has aided me out loads.
I’m hoping to contribute & assist other customers
like its helped me. Great job.
Hurrah! Finally I got a website from where I be able to truly obtain helpful
information regarding my study and knowledge.
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across
this board and I find It truly useful & it helped me out a lot.
I hope to give something back and help others like
you helped me.
Hi, yeah this article is genuinely nice and I have learned lot of things from it regarding blogging.
thanks.
Hey just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a
few of the images aren’t loading correctly.
I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different web
browsers and both show the same results.
I really like your blog.. very nice colors &
theme. Did you make this website yourself or did
you hire someone to do it for you? Plz answer back as I’m looking to design my own blog and would like to know where
u got this from. thank you
Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so much
about this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
I think that you can do with some pics to drive the message home a little bit, but instead of that,
this is magnificent blog. An excellent read. I’ll certainly be back.
This post will help the internet viewers for building
up new webpage or even a weblog from start to end.
continuously i used to read smaller content which as well clear their motive, and that is also happening with
this paragraph which I am reading at this time.
If you are going for finest contents like myself, just go to see this site every day
because it offers feature contents, thanks