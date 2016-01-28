Grecia: 10 niños mueren en barcaza de refugiados

Al menos 24 personas, entre ellas diez niños, han muerto en el naufragio de una embarcación con refugiados registrado la pasada noche en el mar Egeo, cerca de las costas de la isla griega de Samos.
Según el nuevo balance facilitado a Efe por una portavoz de la guardia costera griega, diez personas han sobrevivido, pero once siguen desaparecidas.
Uno de los supervivientes llegó a nado hasta la costa y avisó a los equipos de salvamento. Otras nueve fueron rescatadas por la guardia costera y un barco de Frontex; cinco de ellas estaban agarradas a la embarcación y otras cuatro en las aguas.
Del mar fueron recuperados 24 cadáveres, diez menores, trece hombres y una mujer.
Los supervivientes fueron trasladados a un hospital donde están siendo tratados, indicó la citada fuente.
Se trata del segundo naufragio de una embarcación con refugiados en menos de 24 horas.
El miércoles por la mañana siete personas, entre ellas dos niños, murieron en un naufragio cerca de la costa de la isla griega de Kos, que al igual que Samos, constituye una de las puertas de entrada para los refugiados que llegan a la Unión Europea desde Turquía.
Ni siquiera la bajada de las temperaturas ha frenado la llegada diaria de embarcaciones.
Según los últimos datos de la Organización Internacional para las Migraciones (OIM), en lo que va de año han llegado a Grecia por mar más de 45.000 migrantes y refugiados, 31 veces más que en todo enero del año pasado, y más de un centenar han muerto en la travesía.
Tomado de Infobae
