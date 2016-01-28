Medio Ambiente prohíbe jugar con agua en carnavales

La ministra de Medio Ambiente y Agua, Alexandra Moreira, informó el jueves que ese despacho aprobó una disposición para prohibir que se use el agua en juegos de carnaval.
“Nosotros estamos en la resolución ministerial, que estamos prohibiendo el uso del agua para el juego, pero son competencias municipales de controlar y para prohibir el uso del agua para los juegos”, explicó.
“Hace décadas teníamos costumbres de jugar con globos, jugar con agua pero ahora nosotros estamos enfrentando el cambio y es de conocimiento a nivel nacional que hay sectores que carecen de agua, ya no podemos jugar con un bien tan necesario para otras personas”, reflexionó.
Dijo que en coordinación con la Autoridad de Fiscalización y Control Social de Agua Potable y Saneamiento (AAPS) se realizará el monitoreo sobre el uso de agua en esta época.
Informó que también se remitieron instructivos a las empresas Públicas de Servicios de Agua Potable y Alcantarillado Sanitario (Epsas) del país para que regulen y sancionen el uso “irracional” del agua.
LA PAZ/ Con datos de ABI
