Fecha de publicación: Jueves 28 de enero de 2016 -- 19:58

Medio Ambiente prohíbe jugar con agua en carnavales

Juego con agua. (Archivo)

Juego con agua. (Archivo)

La ministra de Medio Ambiente y Agua, Alexandra Moreira, informó el jueves que ese despacho aprobó una disposición para prohibir que se use el agua en juegos de carnaval.

 “Nosotros estamos en la resolución ministerial, que estamos prohibiendo el uso del agua para el juego, pero son competencias municipales de controlar y para prohibir el uso del agua para los juegos”, explicó.

“Hace décadas teníamos costumbres de jugar con globos, jugar con agua pero ahora nosotros estamos enfrentando el cambio y es de conocimiento a nivel nacional que hay sectores que carecen de agua, ya no podemos jugar con un bien tan necesario para otras personas”, reflexionó.

Dijo que en coordinación con la Autoridad de Fiscalización y Control Social de Agua Potable y Saneamiento (AAPS) se realizará el monitoreo sobre el uso de agua en esta época.

Informó que también se remitieron instructivos a las empresas Públicas de Servicios de Agua Potable y Alcantarillado Sanitario (Epsas) del país para que regulen y sancionen el uso “irracional” del agua.

LA PAZ/ Con datos de ABI

71 comments on “Medio Ambiente prohíbe jugar con agua en carnavales

  1. I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I’m not sure whether
    this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my trouble.
    You are amazing! Thanks!

    Responder

  2. With havin so much content do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright infringement?

    My blog has a lot of unique content I’ve either authored myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is
    popping it up all over the internet without my authorization. Do you know
    any ways to help prevent content from being ripped
    off? I’d definitely appreciate it.

    Responder

  4. Hi there, I found your blog via Google even as looking for a related
    matter, your web site got here up, it seems to be good.
    I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.

    Hi there, just was alert to your blog via Google,
    and located that it is really informative. I am gonna be careful for brussels.
    I’ll be grateful if you continue this in future.
    A lot of other folks might be benefited out
    of your writing. Cheers!

    Responder

  5. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.

    I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful
    post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!

    Responder

  9. Have you ever thought about including a little bit more than just your articles?
    I mean, what you say is valuable and everything.
    Nevertheless think of if you added some great images or videos to give your posts more, “pop”!
    Your content is excellent but with images and clips,
    this blog could certainly be one of the most beneficial in its field.

    Fantastic blog!

    Responder

  11. If some one needs expert view concerning blogging and site-building afterward i suggest him/her to pay a quick visit this
    blog, Keep up the fastidious work.

    Responder

  17. hello there and thank you for your info – I’ve certainly picked up something new from right
    here. I did however expertise several technical points using this website, as I experienced to reload
    the site lots of times previous to I could get it to load correctly.
    I had been wondering if your web host is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but slow loading instances
    times will often affect your placement in google and can damage
    your high quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords.

    Well I’m adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for a lot more of
    your respective fascinating content. Make sure you update this again very soon.

    Responder

  21. Hi, Neat post. There’s a problem along with your site in internet explorer, might check this?
    IE still is the marketplace chief and a huge component of other people will omit your magnificent
    writing because of this problem.

    Responder

  23. Wonderful blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News.
    Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
    I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
    Appreciate it

    Responder

  24. I simply couldn’t depart your website prior to suggesting that I
    extremely enjoyed the usual information a person supply to your guests?
    Is gonna be again ceaselessly to inspect new posts

    Responder

  26. Hi there! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website with us so I came to check it out.

    I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
    Excellent blog and amazing style and design.

    Responder

  28. I’m not positive where you’re getting your information, however great topic.
    I needs to spend a while studying more or understanding more.

    Thanks for wonderful information I was in search of this information for my
    mission.

    Responder

  29. Hey there! This is my 1st comment here so I
    just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I truly enjoy
    reading your articles. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that cover the same
    topics? Thanks a lot!

    Responder

  30. It’s really a great and useful piece of info. I’m glad that you shared
    this useful information with us. Please stay us informed like this.
    Thank you for sharing.

    Responder

  31. I do believe all the concepts you’ve presented on your post.

    They are very convincing and can definitely work. Still, the posts are too quick for novices.

    May just you please extend them a little from subsequent
    time? Thanks for the post.

    Responder

  32. Good day I am so grateful I found your webpage, I really
    found you by mistake, while I was looking on Aol for something else, Nonetheless I
    am here now and would just like to say kudos for
    a remarkable post and a all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t
    have time to read it all at the moment but I have book-marked it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I
    will be back to read much more, Please do keep up the awesome job.

    Responder

  35. I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme.

    Did you design this website yourself or did you hire someone
    to do it for you? Plz reply as I’m looking to create
    my own blog and would like to find out where u got this from.
    many thanks

    Responder

  36. I think that everything said was actually very logical.
    But, consider this, suppose you were to write a awesome
    post title? I am not suggesting your content is not good.,
    however suppose you added something that makes people want more?
    I mean RadioFides.com | Medio Ambiente prohíbe jugar con agua en carnavales is
    a little boring. You should glance at Yahoo’s home page and see how they create news
    titles to grab viewers interested. You might try adding a video or a related pic or two to get readers interested
    about what you’ve got to say. Just my opinion, it might make
    your website a little bit more interesting.

    Responder

  37. Awesome blog! Do you have any suggestions
    for aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own website soon but I’m a little lost
    on everything. Would you advise starting with
    a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices
    out there that I’m completely confused .. Any ideas?
    Bless you!

    Responder

  39. Thank you a lot for sharing this with all of us you actually know what
    you’re talking about! Bookmarked. Kindly also
    consult with my website =). We can have a link change agreement between us

    Responder

  46. I do agree with all the ideas you have introduced to your post.
    They are really convincing and can certainly work.
    Still, the posts are very quick for beginners. May you please prolong them a bit from next time?
    Thank you for the post.

    Responder

  47. Awesome website you have here but I was curious about if
    you knew of any community forums that cover the same topics discussed here?
    I’d really love to be a part of online community where I can get feedback from other knowledgeable people that share the same interest.
    If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Cheers!

    Responder

  51. Hello there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it
    is truly informative. I’m gonna watch out for brussels.
    I’ll be grateful if you continue this in future. Lots of people will be benefited from your writing.
    Cheers!

    Responder

  53. Howdy! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from
    an established blog. Is it very hard to set up your own blog?
    I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast.
    I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to start.
    Do you have any tips or suggestions? With thanks

    Responder

  56. Wow that was strange. I just wrote an very long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up.
    Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyway, just wanted to say superb blog!

    Responder

  59. Howdy just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the
    images aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
    I’ve tried it in two different web browsers and both show the same outcome.

    Responder

  63. I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
    The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish.
    nonetheless, you command get got an shakiness
    over that you wish be delivering the following.

    unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the same nearly very
    often inside case you shield this increase.

    Responder

  65. I believe this is among the most significant info for me.
    And i’m satisfied reading your article. However should commentary on some normal things, The
    website taste is ideal, the articles is in point of fact
    excellent : D. Good job, cheers

    Responder

  66. Attractive part of content. I just stumbled
    upon your weblog and in accession capital to say that I get actually loved
    account your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing in your
    augment or even I fulfillment you access constantly fast.

    Responder

  68. Hi! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this
    website? I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform.

    I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good
    platform.

    Responder

  71. Thank you for some other informative web site. Where
    else could I get that type of information written in such a perfect means?
    I’ve a venture that I am simply now running on, and I’ve been on the glance out for such information.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>