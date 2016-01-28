The Strongest gana a Petrolero por 2 a 0

Ni los cambios que realizó menos los ataques que generó le sirvió al elenco de The Strongest para sumar más goles en el partido que ganaron a Petrolero por 2 a 0, en el partido que jugaron el jueves en el estadio Hernando Siles, de La Paz por la segunda fecha del Campeonato Clausura de la Liga del Fútbol Profesional Boliviano.
Los atigrados sufrieron para abrir el marcador, la propuesta que expuso el técnico del equipo chaqueño, Milton Maygua no les dio la posibilidad de mayor movilidad al local, pero también es verdad que la visita llegó a cumplir con una objetivo y estuvo a punto de conseguirlo, fallaron con errores que les costó caro y se fueron con la manos vacías.
Antes de que se inicie el cotejo el favorito para ganar era el atigrado, pero en la cancha fue distinto, por varios minutos el elenco paceño no encontró el camino, si los jugadores de Petrolero se habrían animado a llegar con contundencia tal vez sumarían puntos en condición de visitante.
La primera conquista del compromiso fue convertida en el minuto 42, mediante Pablo Escobar, el capitán del elenco atigrado aprovecha un regalo del arquero Iván Brun, quien no logra contener el balón que llegó a su arco después de varios rebotes, el experimentado jugador agradece y sin dudar deposita la pelota al fondo del arco.
El gol levanta el ánimo a los futbolistas del equipo de Achumani, que no habían hecho mucho para marcar la diferencia pero convirtieron el tanto que necesitaban. En el segundo tiempo el juego del Tigre se ajusta y las llegadas de gol son mayores, ante un Petrolero que seguía peleando pero cometió el error de cuidarse mucho.
En el segundo tiempo los jugadores del elenco paceño atacaron con más frecuencia, sus intentos se sellaron en el minuto 75 mediante el jugador Alejandro Chumacero quien logra convertir la segunda conquista del juego que al final sería el definitivo.
Después de ese gol los jugadores de The Strongest intentaron llegar con más fuerza, pero la defensa del elenco de Petrolero hizo su trabajo y no permitió que su arco caiga una vez más, el partido finaliza con un resultado que favorece a los locales, pero dejó muchas interrogantes considerando que lentamente se acerca el debut del Tigre en la Copa Libertadores.
INCIDENTE
Antes de que se inicie el partido entre los equipos de The Strongest y Petrolero una vez más se tuvo que registrar incidentes entre las barras atigradas quienes sin considerar que al estadio también asisten los niños hicieron reventar petardos al por mayor y daño la integridad deñ hijo del titular de los atigrados, César Salinas, para fortuna del fútbol y su familia el niño se encuentra estable, el hecho descalificado debe ser tomado en cuenta por los dirigentes ligueros.
LA PAZ/APG
