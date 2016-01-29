Fecha de publicación: Viernes 29 de enero de 2016 -- 12:21

Dilma: “Estamos perdiendo la lucha contra el mosquito Aedes aegypti”

La presidente de Brasil, Dilma Rousseff.

La presidente de Brasil, Dilma Rousseff.

La presidente de Brasil, Dilma Rousseff, afirmó este viernes que si bien confía en que Brasil ganará la guerra contra el Aedes aegypti, mosquito transmisor del virus del zika, por el momento su país está “perdiendo la lucha”.

Para llegar a esa conclusión, coincidió con su ministro de Salud, Marcelo Castro, quien generó mucha inquietud al declarar que el país está “perdiendo la guerra contra el Aedes aegypti”.

“Pero vamos a ganar esta guerra. Vamos a demostrar que el pueblo brasileño es capaz de ganar esta guerra”, dijo la mandataria tras reunirse con varios de sus ministros en el centro que coordina desde Brasilia las acciones de combate al dengue, chicungunya y zika, todas enfermedades transmitidas por el mosquito Aedes aegypti.

El virus del zika es sospechoso de estar detrás de un brote inusitado de microcefalia en Brasil, que investiga más de 3.400 casos probables de esta enfermedad congénita irreversible, que acarrea dificultades en el desarrollo intelectual.

No existe vacuna ni tratamiento para el zika, que provoca síntomas más leves que el dengue, con malestar, fiebre y a veces ronchas en la piel. Por ello, el combate a la enfermedad debe enfocarse en la erradicación de su vector.

Recientemente, el ministro de Salud de Brasil, Marcelo Castro, dijo que el país está “perdiendo la guerra contra el Aedes aegypti”.

Rousseff indicó de qué forma debían interpretarse esas declaraciones: “Mientras (el mosquito) se reproduzca, todos estamos perdiendo la batalla”, reconoció. Y agregó: “Tenemos que movilizarnos para ganarla, no vamos a ganarla si nos quedamos de brazos cruzados”, exhortó.

Brasil, que en seis meses recibe los Juegos Olímpicos, convocó para el 13 de febrero un día de movilización nacional contra el Aedes aegypti.

Unos 220.000 militares irán puerta a puerta para aconsejar a los habitantes sobre cómo erradicar y prevenir los criaderos de este mosquito, que prolifera en aguas estancadas de zonas tropicales y templadas.

Además, el ministerio de Salud distribuirá gratuitamente repelente a más de 400.000 embarazadas de muy bajos ingresos, beneficiarias de planes sociales del gobierno.

La Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) advirtió el jueves que el brote del virus del zika se expande de “forma explosiva” y podría causar entre “tres y cuatro millones” de enfermos en el continente americano.

Hasta el momento se han confirmado casos en más de 20 países y territorios de América y por lo menos en siete países europeos, aunque en estos últimos todos los enfermos eran personas que habían viajado por el continente americano.

Tomado de Infobae

