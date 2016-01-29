Hay 4.500 casos sospechosos de zika en Venezuela

La ministra de Salud venezolana, Luisana Melo, informó que en el país se han reportado 4.500 casos sospechosos de haber contraído el virus del zika y 90 del síndrome de Guillain-Barré, un trastorno que afecta al sistema neurológico asociado al primero.
La ministra descartó, sin embargo, que se haya registrado algún caso de microcefalia en los bebés del país asociado al zika, que se ha propagado ya por 24 países americanos y del Caribe.
Melo precisó que los “posibles” 4.500 casos corresponden a personas que han asistido a consulta y recordó que de cada cuatro personas afectadas tres no consultan pues en sus inicios la enfermedad puede ser asintomática o presentar síntomas muy leves.
“Hasta el día de ayer teníamos 90 casos del síndrome de Guillain-Barré, a quienes les garantizamos el tratamiento”, dijo Melo en declaraciones a los periodistas desde la zona de El Valle, al oeste de Caracas, donde inició una “ofensiva nacional de acción integral” para abordar las enfermedades transmitidas por mosquitos.
Durante este comienzo del plan nacional se fumigaron varias calles y viviendas de la parroquia de El Valle, según la ministra, el sector con “mayor número de dengue en Caracas”.
Melo informó que para frenar la propagación del dengue, la chikungunya y el zika, tres virus transmitidos por los mosquitos del género Aedes y que presentan síntomas similares, las autoridades sanitarias han establecido 590 Áreas de Salud Integral Comunitaria (Asic) en todo el país. Cada Asic cuenta con actores del sistema educativo y los ministerios de Ambiente y Salud, indicó.
Asimismo, recomendó a la comunidad “eliminar los criaderos”, para luchar contra el mosquito transmisor de la enfermedad conocido en la región como “el patas blancas”.
Melo explicó que se estuvo realizando en los diversos hospitales del país un plan de formación con el protocolo que el Ministerio de Salud ha establecido para el zika y que “tiene dos semanas circulando”.
El protocolo, según expresó, fue elaborado en consenso con las sociedades médicas y especialistas y establece dos protocolos de tratamiento, de los que el Gobierno asegura que estará garantizado al menos uno.
La representante de la cartera de Salud señaló que se han registrado dos muertes de pacientes presuntamente afectados por el zika. Los familiares de esas dos víctimas dijeron no haber encontrado inmunoglobulina para tratar la enfermedad.
Melo explicó que existe una alternativa a ese tratamiento, la plasmaféresis, un procedimiento por el cual se extrae la sangre del paciente y se introduce nuevamente sin el plasma.
Señaló que han establecido hospitales de referencia para tratar la enfermedad que cuentan con los equipos necesarios, tres de ellos en Caracas. Asimismo, agregó que se están reforzando las medidas de control en los aeropuertos. El plan de acción acentuará la vigilancia epidemiológica de los niños y las mujeres, concluyó.
Tomado de Infobae
Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the pictures
on this blog loading? I’m trying to find out if its a
problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.
you are in point of fact a excellent webmaster. The site loading
speed is amazing. It sort of feels that you’re doing any
unique trick. Moreover, The contents are masterpiece.
you have done a fantastic job on this topic!
Undeniably imagine that that you said. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the internet
the easiest factor to understand of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed at the
same time as other folks consider worries that they just do not understand about.
You controlled to hit the nail upon the highest and outlined
out the whole thing without having side-effects , people can take
a signal. Will probably be back to get more.
Thank you
Fantastic goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you’re just
too magnificent. I really like what you have acquired here, really like what
you are stating and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it wise.
I cant wait to read far more from you. This is actually a terrific site.
Unquestionably consider that that you stated. Your favourite justification appeared to be at the net the
easiest thing to bear in mind of. I say to you, I certainly get irked at the same time as people think
about concerns that they plainly do not recognize
about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the entire thing without having side-effects ,
folks could take a signal. Will probably be back to get more.
Thanks
Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back
to your webpage? My blog is in the very same area of interest as yours and my visitors would genuinely benefit from some of the information you present here.
Please let me know if this okay with you. Thanks a lot!
What’s up, just wanted to mention, I enjoyed this blog post.
It was funny. Keep on posting!
If you desire to get much from this post then you have to apply these methods to your won website.
Hello i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting anyplace,
when i read this article i thought i could also make comment due to this good paragraph.
Excellent article. I definitely love this website.
Stick with it!
I visit each day a few web pages and information sites to read articles or reviews, except this web site presents quality based content.
This piece of writing will help the internet people
for creating new webpage or even a blog from start to end.
My relatives every time say that I am killing my time here at web, but I know I am getting know-how daily by reading thes fastidious content.
Thank you for another excellent post. The place else may just anybody get
that kind of information in such an ideal approach of writing?
I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I am at the look for such information.
What’s up, after reading this remarkable piece of writing i am
too cheerful to share my know-how here with mates.
Excellent post. I was checking continuously this
blog and I’m impressed! Extremely helpful information particularly
the last part I care for such info a lot.
I was looking for this certain information for a long time.
Thank you and good luck.
After checking out a number of the blog posts on your web site,
I honestly appreciate your way of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark
webpage list and will be checking back in the near future.
Please check out my website as well and let me know how you feel.
This is a topic which is near to my heart… Thank you!
Where are your contact details though?
If you desire to improve your experience only keep visiting this web site and be
updated with the latest news update posted here.
I was recommended this web site by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else
know such detailed about my difficulty. You’re wonderful!
Thanks!
Hello, i feel that i saw you visited my blog so i came to return the
favor?.I’m attempting to in finding things to improve
my web site!I guess its adequate to make use of some of your concepts!!
I’ve read a few just right stuff here. Definitely value bookmarking for revisiting.
I surprise how a lot attempt you set to create this kind of
excellent informative web site.
Hey there! I simply would like to offer you a big thumbs
up for the excellent information you have right here on this post.
I will be coming back to your website for more soon.
I’ve been surfing online more than three hours today, yet I never
found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty
worth enough for me. Personally, if all site owners and bloggers
made good content as you did, the web will be a lot more useful than ever before.
Hey I am so excited I found your site, I really found you by error, while I was browsing
on Yahoo for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to say thanks for a tremendous post and a all round interesting blog (I also love the
theme/design), I don’t have time to browse it all
at the minute but I have bookmarked it and also included your RSS
feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal
more, Please do keep up the great work.
Hi, I do think this is a great blog. I stumbledupon it
😉 I am going to come back yet again since I bookmarked it.
Money and freedom is the greatest way to change,
may you be rich and continue to help others.
Hi colleagues, its great piece of writing concerning tutoringand fully defined, keep it up all the time.
Nice post. I used to be checking continuously this weblog and I’m inspired!
Very helpful info specially the remaining section I
care for such info much. I used to be looking for this certain info for a
long time. Thanks and best of luck.
Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Thank you so much,
However I am going through difficulties with your RSS.
I don’t know why I can’t subscribe to it.
Is there anybody else getting similar RSS issues? Anyone who knows the answer will
you kindly respond? Thanks!!
Hmm it seems like your site ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll
just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
I too am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to the
whole thing. Do you have any tips for first-time blog writers?
I’d definitely appreciate it.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering
if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was
hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
What a material of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious experience on the topic of
unpredicted emotions.