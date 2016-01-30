Siria: Mueren de hambre otras 16 personas en Madaya

Otras 16 personas murieron de hambre en la ciudad siria de Madaya (oeste), asediada por las fuerzas progubernamentales, desde que los convoyes humanitarios entraron este mes en la localidad, anunció este sábado la organización no gubernamental Médicos Sin Fronteras (MSF).
Se estima que hay 320 casos de desnutrición, de los cuales 33 se encuentran en “peligro de muerte”, precisó la ONG humanitaria. En ese sentido, lamentaron que haya “gente que siga muriéndose de hambre” en la ciudad.
Tras registrarse las primeras muertes a principios de mes -ya hay más de 50 muertos-, Médicos Sin Fronteras exigió la evacuación médica inmediata de los enfermos más graves por desnutrición para evitar nuevas pérdidas humanas.
“Esto es impactante, los pacientes siguen muriendo a pesar de la llegada de dos grandes convoyes humanitarios internacionales”, declaró el director de Operaciones de MSF, Brice de le Vingne.
“Esto no puede seguir así, las partes en conflicto y los organismos que participan en los convoyes humanitarios deben hacer todo lo posible para agilizar estas evacuaciones como un acto humanitario para salvar vidas”, consideró.
La ONU, el Comité Internacional de la Cruz Roja y la Media Luna Roja Siria organizaron las dos caravanas humanitarias de principio de año a Madaya, que está cercada desde julio por las fuerzas del régimen de Bashar al Assad y el grupo chiíta libanés Hezbollah.
También llevaron cargamentos con asistencia a los pueblos de mayoría chiíta de Fua y Kefraya, en el norte de Siria y rodeados por el Frente al Nusra, filial de Al Qaeda en este país.
Tomado de Infobae
