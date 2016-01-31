Capturan al Asesino de Marcelo Quiroga Santa Cruz

Un operativo policial capturó el domingo, en la ciudad de La Paz, a Felipe Froilán Molina, alias “El Killer”, que es el suboficial del Ejército sentenciado a 30 años de presidio sin derecho a indulto, por la muerte del dirigente socialista Marcelo Quiroga Santa Cruz, informó el presidente Evo Morales en conferencia de prensa.
Morales explicó que Molina se encontraba oculto en el tumbado de una vivienda ubicada en la zona de Cota Cota, calle 35, de la ciudad de La Paz.
“Nos informan que después de arduas tareas de rastrillaje, los equipos de la Policía Boliviana identificaron un escondite en el tumbado, de un dormitorio del inmueble, sector con pared falsa y doble fondo, lugar en el cual donde se encontraba oculto el prófugo Felipe Molina, alias ‘El Killer'”, informó Morales.
Molina era uno de los encargados de dirigir el operativo que tomó el edificio de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) el 17 de julio de 1980 con la intención de detener a los dirigentes del Comité Nacional de Defensa de la Democracia, (CONADE), como parte de Golpe de Estado que encabezó Luis García Meza.
En la acción realizada por los denominados “paramilitares” que asesinaron a Marcelo Quiroga Santa Cruz, Carlos Flores Bedregal, Gualberto Vega Yapura, de lo que se desconoce dónde estan sus restos.
También fueron detenidos más de 50 personas entre dirigentes políticos, sindicalistas y periodistas, que fueron trasladados al edificio del Estado Mayor en la zona de Miraflores donde fueron torturados por varias semanas, para después ser trasladados a prisiones políticas (Chonchocoro, Achocalla) o al exilio.
LA PAZ/Fides con datos de ABI
I could not refrain from commenting. Perfectly written!
Nice post. I learn something totally new and challenging on blogs I stumbleupon every
day. It’s always useful to read through content from other writers and practice
a little something from their websites.
Magnificent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you
amend your web site, how could i subscribe for a
weblog site? The account aided me a applicable deal. I have been a
little bit familiar of this your broadcast provided brilliant clear concept
Link exchange is nothing else except it is just placing the
other person’s weblog link on your page at suitable place and other
person will also do similar for you.
An interesting discussion is worth comment. I do believe that you should write more on this issue, it might
not be a taboo subject but generally people do not talk about these subjects.
To the next! Cheers!!
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a
really well written article. I will make sure to bookmark
it and return to read more of your useful info. Thanks
for the post. I will certainly return.
Having read this I believed it was extremely informative.
I appreciate you spending some time and effort to put this content together.
I once again find myself spending way too much time both reading and leaving comments.
But so what, it was still worthwhile!
Why viewers still use to read news papers when in this technological globe all
is accessible on web?
Excellent, what a web site it is! This weblog provides valuable information to us,
keep it up.
It’s remarkable in favor of me to have a website, which is good in support of my experience.
thanks admin
Outstanding quest there. What occurred after?
Thanks!
This is really attention-grabbing, You are an excessively skilled blogger.
I have joined your feed and stay up for in the hunt for more of
your wonderful post. Additionally, I have shared your site in my social networks
hello there and thank you for your information – I’ve definitely picked up anything new from
right here. I did however expertise a few technical points using this site, as I experienced to reload the website a lot of times
previous to I could get it to load correctly.
I had been wondering if your web host is OK? Not that I am complaining, but
sluggish loading instances times will often affect your placement in google and can damage your high-quality score
if ads and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I’m
adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for much more of your respective
interesting content. Ensure that you update this again soon.
Wow, incredible blog structure! How long have you ever been running a blog for?
you make running a blog glance easy. The full glance of your website
is great, let alone the content!
I believe this is among the such a lot vital info for me.
And i’m satisfied studying your article. However want to observation on few basic
things, The site taste is perfect, the articles is really nice
: D. Excellent task, cheers
Excellent article. I am experiencing a few of these issues as well..
I am genuinely glad to read this weblog posts which consists of tons of
useful facts, thanks for providing such data.
I think the admin of this web page is truly working
hard in favor of his website, because here every stuff is quality based stuff.
Howdy I am so delighted I found your webpage, I really found you
by accident, while I was browsing on Digg for something else, Regardless I am
here now and would just like to say thank you for a fantastic post and a all round interesting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read it all at the
minute but I have saved it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back
to read more, Please do keep up the superb work.
wh0cd4131278 buy cialis
wh0cd5026590 buy sildenafil