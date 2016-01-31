Fecha de publicación: Domingo 31 de enero de 2016 -- 21:32

Capturan al Asesino de Marcelo Quiroga Santa Cruz

Froilan Molina "El Killer". (Ministerio de Gobierno)

Un operativo policial capturó el domingo, en la ciudad de La Paz, a Felipe Froilán Molina, alias “El Killer”, que es el suboficial  del Ejército sentenciado a 30 años de presidio sin derecho a indulto, por la muerte del dirigente socialista Marcelo Quiroga Santa Cruz, informó el presidente Evo Morales en conferencia de prensa.

Morales explicó que Molina se encontraba oculto en el tumbado de una vivienda ubicada en la zona de Cota Cota, calle 35, de la ciudad de La Paz.

“Nos informan que después de arduas tareas de rastrillaje, los equipos de la Policía Boliviana identificaron un escondite en el tumbado, de un dormitorio del inmueble, sector con pared falsa y doble fondo, lugar en el cual donde se encontraba oculto el prófugo Felipe Molina, alias ‘El Killer'”, informó Morales.

Molina era uno de los encargados de dirigir el operativo que tomó el edificio de la Central Obrera Boliviana (COB) el 17 de julio de 1980 con la intención de detener a los dirigentes del Comité Nacional de Defensa de la Democracia, (CONADE), como parte de Golpe de Estado que encabezó Luis García Meza.

En la acción realizada por los denominados “paramilitares” que asesinaron a Marcelo Quiroga Santa Cruz, Carlos Flores Bedregal, Gualberto Vega Yapura, de lo que se desconoce dónde estan sus restos.

También fueron detenidos más de 50 personas entre dirigentes políticos, sindicalistas y periodistas, que fueron trasladados al  edificio del Estado Mayor en la zona de Miraflores donde fueron torturados por varias semanas, para después ser trasladados a prisiones políticas (Chonchocoro, Achocalla) o al exilio.

LA PAZ/Fides con datos de ABI

 

