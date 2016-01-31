Fecha de publicación: Domingo 31 de enero de 2016 -- 20:23

Presidente inaugurará año escolar en Oruro

El presidente Evo Morales. (ABI)

El presidente Evo Morales. (ABI)

El presidente Evo Morales inaugurará el lunes el año escolar en instalaciones del Colegio Nacional Juan Misael Saracho de la ciudad de Oruro, en el acto también estarán el ministro de Educación, Roberto Aguilar y autoridades educativas y políticas de ese departamento, informaron el domingo fuentes institucionales.

“Al menos 2.823.998 estudiantes de educación inicial, primaria y secundaria comenzarán sus labores escolares en 16.066 unidades educativas en todo el país, de las cuales 4.472 se encuentran en el área rural y 11.594 en el área urbana”, remarca en un boletín de prensa del Ministerio de Educación enviado a la ABI.

Según ese documento, este año se fortalecerá la implementación del Modelo Educativo Sociocomunitario Productivo y el nuevo plan de estudios organizado por campos, saberes y conocimientos articulados entre sí.

Asimismo, se continuará con la aplicación del Bachillerato Técnico Humanístico en todo el Subsistema de Educación Regular, con especialidades técnicas de primero a sexto de secundaria, de acuerdo al plan de estudios y la carga horaria.

Desde 2014, el Gobierno entrega a los mejores estudiantes bachilleres un incentivo de 1.000 bolivianos.

Desde 2009 el gobierno entrega a los bachilleres de unidades educativas fiscales, privadas y de convenio, de forma gratuita e inmediata, el Diploma de Bachiller, para posibilitar en los estudiantes continuar con sus estudios de educación superior.

Desde 2006 el Gobierno entrega el Bono Juancito Pinto a todos los estudiantes de primaria y secundaria de todas las unidades educativas fiscales y de convenio de todo el país, hasta la fecha la tasa de abandono escolar de primaria se redujo de 5,5 a 1,2%.

El año pasado, el Gobierno invirtió en educación 20.709 millones de bolivianos, en la última década, la inversión económica en educación creció en 217,7%, Bolivia se catalogó en el país que más invierte en la región.

LA PAZ/Tomado de ABI

