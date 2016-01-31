Fecha de publicación: Domingo 31 de enero de 2016 -- 22:06

Se cumplió el último convite del Carnaval de Oruro

Los componentes de la Fraternidad "La Diablada". (APG)

Miles de danzarines demostraron devoción y amor al folclore boliviano en el Último Convite rumbo al Carnaval de Oruro, el próximo 6 y 7 de febrero.

Los danzarines recorrieron más de tres kilómetros hasta llegar al Santuario de la Virgen del Socavón.

“Es el día de renovación de la promesa de bailar por tres años, este último convite es para expresar nuestra fe bailando y lo hacemos por devoción a la virgen”, dijo el obispo de Oruro, Cristóbal Bialasick, que encabezaba la comitiva.

La entrada del último Convite se inició a las 7:00 encabezada por las autoridades religiosas con la imagen de la virgen y la comitiva de autoridades locales.

El primer conjunto en hacer su ingreso fue la Diablada Auténtica de Oruro, que comenzó su recorrido en la Aroma y 6 de Agosto, pasó a la calle Bolívar, la Plaza 10 de Febrero y Avenida Cívica hasta finalizar en el Santuario de la Virgen del Socavón.

El presidente de la Asociación de Conjuntos del Folclore de Oruro (ACFO), Jacinto Quispaya, confirmó la participación de los 52 conjuntos afiliados “con mucho folclore y devoción a la virgen”.

“El convite es la última ofrenda que brindamos para reafirmar el compromiso de fe a la Virgen y es parte del proceso cultural folclórico que se heredó de generaciones anteriores”, afirmó el presidente del Comité de Etnografía y Folclore.

Los miles de danzarines, entre niños, jóvenes, mujeres y varones, correctamente uniformados, mostraron toda su alegría, colorido y coreografía en su recorrido.

“Orureño soy, devoto soy de la virgen del Socavón en el Carnaval le ofrezco mi baile y devoción”, afirmó uno de los danzarines, Cristián Colque.

De igual manera el director de la Banda Internacional Poopó, Abel Gonzales, manifestó que con sus 52 años de vida aportan al Carnaval de Oruro brindando un espectáculo único apreciado por los miles de espectadores que arriban a Oruro.

ORURO/Con datos de ABI

