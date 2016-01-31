Se cumplió el último convite del Carnaval de Oruro

Miles de danzarines demostraron devoción y amor al folclore boliviano en el Último Convite rumbo al Carnaval de Oruro, el próximo 6 y 7 de febrero.
Los danzarines recorrieron más de tres kilómetros hasta llegar al Santuario de la Virgen del Socavón.
“Es el día de renovación de la promesa de bailar por tres años, este último convite es para expresar nuestra fe bailando y lo hacemos por devoción a la virgen”, dijo el obispo de Oruro, Cristóbal Bialasick, que encabezaba la comitiva.
La entrada del último Convite se inició a las 7:00 encabezada por las autoridades religiosas con la imagen de la virgen y la comitiva de autoridades locales.
El primer conjunto en hacer su ingreso fue la Diablada Auténtica de Oruro, que comenzó su recorrido en la Aroma y 6 de Agosto, pasó a la calle Bolívar, la Plaza 10 de Febrero y Avenida Cívica hasta finalizar en el Santuario de la Virgen del Socavón.
El presidente de la Asociación de Conjuntos del Folclore de Oruro (ACFO), Jacinto Quispaya, confirmó la participación de los 52 conjuntos afiliados “con mucho folclore y devoción a la virgen”.
“El convite es la última ofrenda que brindamos para reafirmar el compromiso de fe a la Virgen y es parte del proceso cultural folclórico que se heredó de generaciones anteriores”, afirmó el presidente del Comité de Etnografía y Folclore.
Los miles de danzarines, entre niños, jóvenes, mujeres y varones, correctamente uniformados, mostraron toda su alegría, colorido y coreografía en su recorrido.
“Orureño soy, devoto soy de la virgen del Socavón en el Carnaval le ofrezco mi baile y devoción”, afirmó uno de los danzarines, Cristián Colque.
De igual manera el director de la Banda Internacional Poopó, Abel Gonzales, manifestó que con sus 52 años de vida aportan al Carnaval de Oruro brindando un espectáculo único apreciado por los miles de espectadores que arriban a Oruro.
ORURO/Con datos de ABI
Fantastic blog! Do you have any suggestions for aspiring writers?
I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you suggest starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid
option? There are so many options out there that I’m completely overwhelmed ..
Any suggestions? Kudos!
I love what you guys are usually up too. This kind of clever work
and coverage! Keep up the very good works guys
I’ve included you guys to blogroll.
I just couldn’t go away your site prior to suggesting that I extremely loved the usual information an individual provide in your visitors?
Is going to be again ceaselessly in order to inspect new posts
If you want to obtain much from this paragraph then you have to apply these methods to your won website.
Highly descriptive article, I loved that bit. Will
there be a part 2?
What’s up everyone, it’s my first go to see at this web site, and post is genuinely fruitful in favor of me,
keep up posting these content.
Thanks for finally talking about > RadioFides.com | Se cumplió el último convite del Carnaval de Oruro < Liked it!
Thanks for your personal marvelous posting! I certainly enjoyed reading it, you can be a great
author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog and may come back later
on. I want to encourage you continue your great writing, have a nice day!
Saved as a favorite, I like your blog!
Thanks for the marvelous posting! I truly enjoyed reading it, you will be a
great author.I will remember to bookmark your blog and
will eventually come back someday. I want to encourage you
to continue your great posts, have a nice morning!
I love what you guys tend to be up too. This kind of clever work and reporting!
Keep up the very good works guys I’ve included you guys to my own blogroll.
Hey there! Quick question that’s entirely off topic. Do you
know how to make your site mobile friendly? My weblog looks
weird when viewing from my iphone4. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might
be able to fix this issue. If you have any recommendations, please share.
With thanks!
With havin so much written content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My website
has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it
appears a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my agreement.
Do you know any ways to help reduce content from being ripped off?
I’d certainly appreciate it.
Have you ever considered publishing an e-book or guest authoring on other blogs?
I have a blog centered on the same information you discuss and
would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my visitors would enjoy your work.
If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e mail.
I have been surfing online more than 4 hours today, yet I
never found any interesting article like yours.
It’s pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will
be much more useful than ever before.
My family every time say that I am killing my time here
at web, however I know I am getting know-how every day
by reading such pleasant content.
Thanks for the marvelous posting! I certainly enjoyed reading it, you happen to be a great
author.I will make certain to bookmark your blog and may come back someday.
I want to encourage that you continue your great writing, have a
nice afternoon!
Hey there! Quick question that’s totally off topic.
Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My blog looks weird when browsing from my iphone4.
I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to correct this issue.
If you have any suggestions, please share. Many thanks!
Hello, I enjoy reading all of your article post. I like to write a little comment to support
you.
I simply couldn’t leave your site prior to suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the usual
information a person provide in your guests?
Is gonna be again ceaselessly in order to inspect
new posts
When I originally commented I seem to have clicked the -Notify me when new comments
are added- checkbox and from now on every time a comment is
added I receive 4 emails with the same comment. There has to be a way you are able to remove me from that service?
Thanks!
Everything is very open with a precise description of the issues.
It was truly informative. Your website is very helpful.
Thanks for sharing!
When someone writes an post he/she retains the idea of a
user in his/her mind that how a user can be aware of it.
So that’s why this post is great. Thanks!
Excellent, what a blog it is! This website gives valuable information to us, keep it up.
I like the valuable information you provide in your articles.
I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here frequently.
I’m quite sure I’ll learn a lot of new stuff right here!
Good luck for the next!
Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with
the pictures on this blog loading? I’m trying to determine
if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any feedback would be greatly appreciated.
Hi every one, here every person is sharing these kinds of familiarity, thus it’s good to read this web site, and I used to
pay a quick visit this webpage daily.
Hi there, of course this post is actually nice and I have learned lot
of things from it about blogging. thanks.
Post writing is also a excitement, if you be acquainted with afterward you can write or else
it is complex to write.
Your mode of explaining the whole thing
in this article is truly good, all be able to without difficulty
know it, Thanks a lot.
Good day! This post could not be written any better!
Reading this post reminds me of my old room mate! He always kept
chatting about this. I will forward this write-up to
him. Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thanks for sharing!