EEUU: Cruz supera a Trump en los primeros escrutinios

El senador por Texas Ted Cruz aventaja por apenas 3 puntos porcentuales al magnate Donald Trump en la contienda republicana cuando se lleva escrutado un 20 % de los recintos electorales en los caucus de Iowa.
Según datos del diario The Des Moines Register, el senador favorito de los evangélicos se lleva el 30 % de los recintos electorales, frente a un 27 % de Trump, su principal rival, en los caucus de Iowa, que abren la etapa de elecciones primarias de EEUU.
En tercer lugar se sitúa el senador por Florida, Marco Rubio, con un 18,9 %.
A continuación, aunque ya mucho más lejos, se encuentra el neurocirujano Ben Carson con un 10 % y el senador por Kentucky Rand Paul, con un 4 %.
Tanto Cruz como Trump aparecían prácticamente empatados en las encuestas previas en el bando republicano, por lo que no se espera que se declare un ganador hasta que se complete casi la totalidad de los resultados del pequeño estado del medio oeste, donde los candidatos hacen campaña hasta el último minuto.
Por su parte, la contienda republicana también mostraba una reñida lucha entre la exsecretaria de Estado Hillary Clinton, que superaba por 4 puntos porcentuales al senador por Vermont Bernie Sanders, con un 34 % de los recintos electorales escrutados en los caucus de Iowa.
DES MONIES, EEUU/Agencias
