México: 11 muertos a tiros durante una fiesta de 15 años

“En una fiesta de 15 años hubo un problema, y la información que tenemos es que hubo 11 personas fallecidas”, le dijo a periodistas el gobernador de Guerrero, Héctor Astudillo.
El episodio sucedió durante la noche del viernes pasado en el poblado de Cundancito, perteneciente al municipio de Coyuca de Catalán, una zona serrana de Guerrero fronteriza con el convulso estado de Michoacán.
De acuerdo con las versiones de familiares, las muertes podrían haber ocurrido a raíz de una reyerta entre las dos familias que celebraban la fiesta de 15 años de una de sus miembros.
El sábado “se intentó llegar al lugar por la noche, pero quienes iban en varias patrullas fueron recibidos con balazos”, reveló el gobernador, aunque sin dar más detalles del caso, que está siendo investigado.
Con uno de los índices más altos de homicidios y secuestros de México, Guerrero ha sido víctima en los últimos meses de una escalada de violencia en sus zonas montañosas, donde operan varios cárteles de la droga.
En las zonas serranas se cultiva la amapola y se hace el acopio de la goma de opio, que luego es trasladada hacia los Estados Unidos.
También este fin de semana, una pareja de mexicanos fue baleada cuando viajaba en automóvil al turístico puerto de Zihuatanejo, en la costa guerrerense. La mujer murió y el hombre quedó herido, informaron autoridades.
A su vez, el pasado 9 de enero, 21 hombres que iban a una boda fueron secuestrados por un comando armado en Arcelia, a 57 kilómetros de Coyuca de Catalán, y fueron liberados una semana después.
Guerrero, que además es uno de los estados más pobres de México, es la región en la que desaparecieron los 43 estudiantes de Ayotzinapa en 2014.
Tomado de Infobae
